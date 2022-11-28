Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 47
28 November 2022
Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 47
On 2 March 2022 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 425m. The share buyback commenced on 7 March 2022 and will be completed by 30 December 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
Number of shares
VWAP
Gross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
21 November 2022
3,000
244.68
734,040.00
Total over week 47
13,700
3,505,080.00
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S. Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,828,045 own shares, equal to 3.13% of the Bank’s share capital.
