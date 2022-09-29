U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

Sydney Brachytherapy Group is the first private non-melanoma skin cancer clinic in Sydney to offer OncoBeta's Rhenium-SCT

·4 min read

SYDNEY, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoBeta® GmbH, a medical device company specialising in innovative epidermal radioisotope therapies, today announces the Sydney Brachytherapy Group is the first private clinic in NSW performing Rhenium-SCT® for patients with non-melanoma skin cancers (NMSCs).

Rhenium-SCT® is an advanced radionuclide therapy technology that offers a non-invasive, predominantly single-session treatment with improved cosmetic outcomes for patients suffering from Basal Cell and Squamous Cell Carcinomas (BCCs and SCCs). With the global incidence rates of NMSCs increasing, and more than 7.7 million cases of NMSC being recorded each year1,2, this technology offers patients a new treatment option.

Dr Joseph Gracé, Medical Director of Sydney Brachytherapy Group says, "NMSC is a significant health concern here in Australia (especially for those with Fitzpatrick Skin Types I–III), and we are excited to offer Rhenium-SCT® to our patients with NMSC. The non-invasive nature of this treatment, especially for tumours in hard to reach anatomical locations, is one of the main reasons for using Rhenium-SCT®."

Standard treatments for NMSCs typically require surgery, whereas Rhenium-SCT® uses a non-invasive paste containing ß-emitting particles which are applied directly to a lesion to target cancer cells.3

"The key difference to other therapies is that the Rhenium-SCT® is more precise, allowing the physician to administer treatment locally without damaging surrounding tissue. Patients with difficult anatomic localisations of a tumour, such as ear, nose or anywhere on the face,  and those with larger lesions problematic for plastic surgery may benefit from this non-invasive solution, which provides preferrable aesthetic outcomes," adds Dr Gracé.

Shannon D. Brown III, CEO and Managing Director at OncoBeta, says, "This is a significant milestone in the international availability of  Rhenium-SCT® for patients in Australia,  and yet another step in having Rhenium-SCT® offered  in the suite of treatments available to patients suffering with NMSCs."

Sydney Brachytherapy Group is now taking patient referrals from dermatology and skin cancer specialists – for more information please visit: www.sydneybrachytherapy.com or for information about OncoBeta and Rhenium-SCT please visit: www.oncobeta.com

About the Rhenium-SCT® (Skin Cancer Therapy)

Non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) is the most common form of cancer in humans.2 The most common cause of NMSC is sun exposure, while other predisposing factors include genetic skin conditions and immunosuppressive diseases or treatments.6
The Rhenium-SCT® is a painless*, single session, non-invasive therapy that provides aesthetic results, even in cases otherwise considered difficult to treat.3-5 The Rhenium-SCT utilizes the radioisotope Rhenium-188 in an epidermal application with optimal properties for the treatment of NMSCs (non-melanoma skin cancers). The Rhenium-SCT is a precise, personalised therapy that is only applied to the area needed to treat without affecting the healthy tissue. The specially designed device ensures the Rhenium-SCT compound never comes in direct contact with the patient's skin and the application is safe and simple for the applying physician. Most cases of NMSCs (Basal Cell Carcinomas and Squamous Cell Carcinomas) can be treated using the Rhenium-SCT in one single session.†5 Scar-free healing of the treated lesion area and the regeneration of healthy tissue occurs usually within a few weeks after treatment.5

About OncoBeta®

OncoBeta®, with its headquarters located in Garching near Munich, Germany, is a privately held medical device company, specializing in the development and commercialization of state-of-the-art, innovative therapies. Since its foundation, OncoBeta has concentrated its efforts on the development, regulatory approval(s) and commercialization of the epidermal radioisotope therapy Rhenium-SCT® (Skin Cancer Therapy), targeting NMSCs. OncoBeta has perfected the customized application and device management system in conformity with all health, safety and environmental protection regulatory standards.
Find out more about the Rhenium-SCT® at www.oncobeta.com
About The Sydney Brachytherapy Group

The Sydney Brachytherapy Group is a multispecialist, multidisciplinary service of healthcare provided at the interventional suites at the North Shore Medical Group. Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Gracé chairs the medical advisory committee of Registered specialist medical practitioners (Visiting Medical Officers or VMO's), who are accredited by that committee. The VMO specialists include Nuclear Physicians, Dermatologists, Plastic Surgeons, Skin Cancer Surgeons and Oncologists. Sydney Brachytherapy is also participating in research and development and contributes to the International OncoBeta Skin Cancer Registry.
Phone: 02 8061 4048
Email: webcontact@sydneybrachytherapy.com
Website: www.sydneybrachytherapy.com
Address: Suite 304, 156-158 Pacific Highway
ST LEONARDS NSW 2065 Australia.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of OncoBeta's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning OncoBeta's plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. OncoBeta® undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

*No reported pain3,4
Complete tumour regression in 98.5% of lesions treated5

References

  1. Global Burden of Disease Cancer Collaboration, et al. JAMA Oncol. 2019;5(12):1749-1768.

  2. Ciążyńska M, et al. Sci Rep. 2021;11(1):4337.

  3. Cipriani C, et al. J Dermatolog Treat. 2020; Jul 22:1-7.

  4. Sedda AF, et al. Clin Exp Dermatol. 2008;33(6):745-749.

  5. Cipriani C, Sedda AF. Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine, editor Baum RP; New York: Springer, 2014.

  6. Cancer.net. Skin Cancer (Non-Melanoma): Risk Factors and Prevention. October 2020. https://www.cancer.net/cancer-types/skin-cancer-non-melanoma/risk-factors-and-prevention (accessed March 2022).

Contact:
Jane Morey
***@moreymedia.com.au

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12934495

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sydney-brachytherapy-group-is-the-first-private-non-melanoma-skin-cancer-clinic-in-sydney-to-offer-oncobetas-rhenium-sct-301636934.html

SOURCE OncoBeta GmbH

