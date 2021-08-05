U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,405.00
    +10.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,752.00
    +62.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,106.25
    +32.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.80
    +7.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.16
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1851
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    -0.42 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3934
    +0.0049 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5300
    +0.0620 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,954.32
    -405.79 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.45
    +16.68 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.26
    -7.60 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 383,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims for week ended July 31

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Sydney Credit Union Launches Syd - Their Fully Customized AI-Powered FICANEX tunl.™ Chatbot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") and FICANEX Technology Limited Partnership ("FICANEX Technology"), an entity wholly-owned by Prodigy, are thrilled to announce that Sydney Credit Union is the most recent financial institution to launch their customized tunl.chat AI-powered chatbot named Syd. For over 13,000 members and many others interested in Sydney Credit Union's numerous products and services, Syd will provide conversational banking with a few simple clicks, no matter when and where chatters need assistance.

Sydney Credit Union joins a growing list of financial institutions across Canada looking for ways to provide self-service solutions and a superior customer service experience for their members in an evolving digital age. As a financial cooperative committed to providing their members with products and services that enhance their economic and social wellbeing. Syd allows Sydney Credit Union to aid chatters 24/7, 365 days a year, even when phone lines are busy, or the branches are closed. Through Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, Syd has the power to answer chatter questions on an endless list of topics and can fully automate up to 70% of inquiries, leading to employees focusing on high-value, revenue generating interactions and reducing call wait times.

"As we look to continue evolving Sydney Credit Union in an increasingly digital space, we are excited to be launching Syd and watching how the new channel will positively impact our overall member experience and improve member satisfaction. We know our members need added convenience in their daily lives and with the ability to assist with a wide range of topics anytime, anywhere, Syd is the innovative solution we've been looking for. We are proud of the work we continue to do to serve our membership and are looking forward to the months ahead as our members get to know Syd." says Carol Ripley, CEO at Sydney Credit Union.

"We are delighted to have worked with the Sydney Credit Union team over the past few months as they've built Syd and we couldn't be more pleased to see Syd in action – the bot looks fantastic! I am looking forward to seeing how their membership will embrace this new innovative solution and how Syd will evolve over time to serve chatters with their financial needs." says Andrew Obee, President of FICANEX Technology.

About FICANEX Technology

FICANEX Technology empowers financial services providers to accelerate innovation by providing next-generation digital services in support of financial institutions across Canada, allowing them to effectively compete in the digital era. FICANEX Technology has its roots in collaboration and developed and supports the tunl. Fintech integration marketplace and open banking platform. Today, FICANEX Technology is well known for its tunl.chat solution and its innovative roadmap that focuses on operational efficiency and delivering an improved customer experience for financial institutions of all sizes across Canada.

For more information on FICANEX Technology visit https://Ficanex.Technology

About Sydney Credit Union

Sydney Credit Union is a progressive, full-service, cooperative financial institution with more than 13,000 members and over $265 million in assets. Sydney Credit Union is committed to empowering their member/owners to make the best decisions for their financial wellbeing. They achieve this goal by offering members a complete line of competitive financial products and services, customized for their individual needs with wise financial guidance every step of the way.

For more information on Sydney Credit Union visit www.sydneycreditunion.com

About Prodigy Ventures Inc.

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company provides leading edge platforms, including IDVerifact™ for digital identity, and tunl.™ for open banking and customer chat support, coupled with seamless integration of our partners best-of-breed Fintech platforms. Our services business, Prodigy Labs™, integrates and customizes our platforms for unique enterprise customer requirements, and provides technology services for digital identity, open banking, payments and digital transformation. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards.

For more information on…

Prodigy Ventures visit https://Prodigy.Ventures
Prodigy Labs visit https://ProdigyLabs.net
IDVerifact visit https://IDVerifact.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risk factors set forth in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a copy of which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements are made as at the date hereof and unless otherwise required by law, the Company does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Prodigy Ventures Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/05/c1273.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bionano Genomics, Inc (BNGO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    BNGO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Moderna Earnings Crush Views; Covid Vaccine Maker Guides Higher, Sets Buyback

    Moderna earnings easily beat as sales boomed. The Covid vaccine maker gave bullish guidance and announced a stock buyback.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?

    With that as the backdrop, any bargain hunters eyeing last month's biggest pullbacks among constituents of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may want to think twice before stepping in. Good investors think about a company's fiscals and scour headlines about that organization. Great investors consider context and commonalities that nobody else notices.

  • Regeneron Earnings Top Estimates. Its Stock May Be Breaking Out.

    The company credited record sales of asthma medication Dupixent and age-related macular degeneration drug Eylea, among other factors, for the beat.

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Lost 32% in July

    Shares of the movie theater stock fell after shareholders rejected a dilution plan and as Disney's "Black Widow" played well with the streaming audience.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Climb 25% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last...

  • Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG settles disputes with Tata Steel and Rio Tinto

    The business, which owns Liberty Steel, has been restructuring amid the collapse of lender Greensill Capital.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Moderna Earnings Were Pretty Good. That’s Not Always Enough Following a 141% Rise.

    The mRNA specialist reported a larger-than-expected profit, but that wasn't enough for investors following a 141% gain over the past three months.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • What to expect from Weber's IPO

    Brian Sozzi gives us his take on Weber Grills ahead of the company’s IPO debut in the NYSE and also breaks down the features that differentiate Weber from other grill companies.