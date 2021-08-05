Sydney Credit Union Launches Syd - Their Fully Customized AI-Powered FICANEX tunl.™ Chatbot

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") and FICANEX Technology Limited Partnership ("FICANEX Technology"), an entity wholly-owned by Prodigy, are thrilled to announce that Sydney Credit Union is the most recent financial institution to launch their customized tunl.chat AI-powered chatbot named Syd. For over 13,000 members and many others interested in Sydney Credit Union's numerous products and services, Syd will provide conversational banking with a few simple clicks, no matter when and where chatters need assistance.

Sydney Credit Union joins a growing list of financial institutions across Canada looking for ways to provide self-service solutions and a superior customer service experience for their members in an evolving digital age. As a financial cooperative committed to providing their members with products and services that enhance their economic and social wellbeing. Syd allows Sydney Credit Union to aid chatters 24/7, 365 days a year, even when phone lines are busy, or the branches are closed. Through Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, Syd has the power to answer chatter questions on an endless list of topics and can fully automate up to 70% of inquiries, leading to employees focusing on high-value, revenue generating interactions and reducing call wait times.

"As we look to continue evolving Sydney Credit Union in an increasingly digital space, we are excited to be launching Syd and watching how the new channel will positively impact our overall member experience and improve member satisfaction. We know our members need added convenience in their daily lives and with the ability to assist with a wide range of topics anytime, anywhere, Syd is the innovative solution we've been looking for. We are proud of the work we continue to do to serve our membership and are looking forward to the months ahead as our members get to know Syd." says Carol Ripley, CEO at Sydney Credit Union.

"We are delighted to have worked with the Sydney Credit Union team over the past few months as they've built Syd and we couldn't be more pleased to see Syd in action – the bot looks fantastic! I am looking forward to seeing how their membership will embrace this new innovative solution and how Syd will evolve over time to serve chatters with their financial needs." says Andrew Obee, President of FICANEX Technology.

About FICANEX Technology

FICANEX Technology empowers financial services providers to accelerate innovation by providing next-generation digital services in support of financial institutions across Canada, allowing them to effectively compete in the digital era. FICANEX Technology has its roots in collaboration and developed and supports the tunl. Fintech integration marketplace and open banking platform. Today, FICANEX Technology is well known for its tunl.chat solution and its innovative roadmap that focuses on operational efficiency and delivering an improved customer experience for financial institutions of all sizes across Canada.

For more information on FICANEX Technology visit https://Ficanex.Technology

About Sydney Credit Union

Sydney Credit Union is a progressive, full-service, cooperative financial institution with more than 13,000 members and over $265 million in assets. Sydney Credit Union is committed to empowering their member/owners to make the best decisions for their financial wellbeing. They achieve this goal by offering members a complete line of competitive financial products and services, customized for their individual needs with wise financial guidance every step of the way.

For more information on Sydney Credit Union visit www.sydneycreditunion.com

About Prodigy Ventures Inc.

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company provides leading edge platforms, including IDVerifact™ for digital identity, and tunl.™ for open banking and customer chat support, coupled with seamless integration of our partners best-of-breed Fintech platforms. Our services business, Prodigy Labs™, integrates and customizes our platforms for unique enterprise customer requirements, and provides technology services for digital identity, open banking, payments and digital transformation. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards.

For more information on…

Prodigy Ventures visit https://Prodigy.Ventures

Prodigy Labs visit https://ProdigyLabs.net

IDVerifact visit https://IDVerifact.com

