Syft Announces Expanded Contract Agreement with Vizient

·2 min read

Vizient adds Syft's decedent management and tracking software, clinical inventory services, and pharmacy services to its solution portfolio for hospitals

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syft®, a leading provider of AI-enhanced inventory control and end-to-end hospital supply chain management software and services, announced today that they have been awarded a new multi-year contract with Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country. The newly extended and expanded contract includes decedent management and tracking software, clinical inventory services, and pharmacy inventory services for hospitals and health systems.

Syft&#xae; enables enterprise-wide inventory management through a powerful combination of services, automation tools, and real-time data analytics. Founded in 1999, Syft is used by more than 500 U.S. hospitals and health systems to control costs, processes, and productivity across the entire organization. (PRNewsfoto/Syft)
Syft® enables enterprise-wide inventory management through a powerful combination of services, automation tools, and real-time data analytics. Founded in 1999, Syft is used by more than 500 U.S. hospitals and health systems to control costs, processes, and productivity across the entire organization. (PRNewsfoto/Syft)

Vizient's diverse membership and customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers. Vizient membership represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume.

"Our expanded contract with Vizient is extremely important for our organization and for hospitals throughout the country. Services such as decedent management are extremely complex with so many internal and external stakeholders and compliance requirements. Our patented solution provides fully inclusive and configurable workflows that simplify documentation and allow users to track the location of decedents in a compassionate and detail-oriented way," said Todd Plesko, CEO for Syft. "This is critical for hospitals as it helps to reduce costly errors."

Syft's clinical and pharmacy inventory services also help hospitals efficiently manage inventories at the point of use and throughout the hospital or health system, including inpatient, outpatient, satellite locations, and retail and specialty pharmacies. As part of the agreement with Vizient, GPO members have access to contracts that offer a secure and customizable customer portal with hospital-specific inventory data and analytics, year-over-year comparison reports, and dedicated account managers who conduct quarterly business reviews among other value-added services.

"We are pleased to further expand our agreement with Vizient and provide enhanced access to contracts that offer key service offerings for their members. This contract will provide the opportunity for hospitals to have more accurate inventory accounts and more visibility into savings opportunities," said Rebecca Addison, Vice President, Inventory Services for Syft.

About Syft

Syft® enables enterprise-wide inventory management through a powerful combination of services, automation tools, and real-time data analytics. The comprehensive Syft Synergy® platform eliminates the need for multiple point solutions and facilitates immediate supply savings with a range of capabilities including master data management, inventory services, supply chain management software, analytics, and advanced reporting. Founded in 1999, Syft is used by more than 245 customers (970 U.S. hospitals) to control costs, processes, and productivity across the entire organization. In the last decade alone, Syft has conducted more than 9,200 inventory counts, totaling over $15 billion in inventory valued. For more information, visit Syft at www.syftco.com.

For More Information
John Gonda
616.309.4888
jgonda@sage-growth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syft-announces-expanded-contract-agreement-with-vizient-301466983.html

SOURCE Syft

