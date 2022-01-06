U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

Jobless claims: Another 207,000 Americans filed new claims last week

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

Syft® Announces Nursing Executive Betty Jo Rocchio as Board Advisor

·3 min read

Experienced nursing executive brings passion for technology, analytics and collaboration

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syft,®a leading provider of AI-enhanced inventory control and end-to-end hospital supply chain management software and services, announced today that Betty Jo Rocchio, DNP, Mercy's chief nursing officer (CNO), has been named a strategic board advisor to Syft.

Betty Jo Rocchio
Betty Jo Rocchio

In this role, she will provide Syft with guidance and direction on clinical operations and nursing workflows, as well as offer insight on clinically-integrated products and front-line efficiency.

"Betty Jo brings with her an extraordinary clinical background and highly-respected national reputation," said Todd Plesko, CEO for Syft. "She understands the importance of analytics in helping decrease unnecessary procedural costs and supply waste, improving nursing workflow challenges, and increasing collaboration across the front lines of care. Her innovative clinical and business experiences will further guide our ability to provide exceptional service and solutions to hospitals."

Rocchio has served as a senior vice president and CNO for Mercy since October 2020. Previously, she was the chief nursing optimization officer. Mercy, a multi-state health care system and one of the 25 largest in the U.S., serves millions each year with more than 40 hospitals and 40,000 co-workers. Prior to joining Mercy, Betty Jo held several leadership positions in the Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio. These included Chief Nurse Anesthetist, System Director of Surgical Services, and Vice President of Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer.

On why she joined the Syft advisory team, Rocchio said, "Healthcare leaders need to realize that bad data leads to bad analytics, which leads to bad decision making. This has never been more important as hospitals try to recover financially from the pandemic." She adds, "Syft has a great product that helps reduce nursing workflow challenges but even more impressive is their integrated analytics package that allows both clinical and supply chain leaders to access and analyze the same data and really understand each other's daily work." She adds, "There is no other set of integrated analytics out there that helps these teams make decisions together. The integrated analytics Syft offers, that's where the magic happens."

Rocchio holds a bachelor's degree in nursing and an associate degree in business administration from the Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio. She started her career in direct patient care as a registered nurse in the intensive care unit; returned to school to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist and at the same time earned her master's degree in health sciences at LaRoche College in Pennsylvania. Betty Jo holds a certification in executive nurse practice from American Organization for Nursing Leadership. Most recently, she obtained a doctor in nursing practice in the nurse executive track at The Ohio State University. Betty Jo is an accomplished speaker and has written publications in support of nursing practice and operations, technology, supply chain, and analytics.

About Syft. Syft® enables enterprise-wide inventory management through a powerful combination of services, automation tools, and real-time data analytics. The comprehensive Syft Synergy® platform eliminates the need for multiple point solutions and facilitates immediate supply savings with a range of capabilities including master data management, inventory services, supply chain management software, analytics, and advanced reporting. Founded in 1999, Syft is used by more than 245 customers (970 U.S. hospitals) to control costs, processes, and productivity across the entire organization. In the last decade alone, Syft has conducted more than 9,200 inventory counts, totaling over $15 billion in inventory valued. For more information, visit Syft at www.syftco.com.

