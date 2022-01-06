U.S. markets open in 7 hours 47 minutes

Sygnum Valued at $800M in $90M Funding Round: Report

Greg Ahlstrand

Sygnum, which runs a digital-asset bank and trading platform, was valued at $800 million in a $90 million funding round, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a statement from the company.

  • Hong Kong firm Sun Hung Kai & Co. led the round. Animoca Brands and Canada’s Meta Investments also participated, Bloomberg reported, citing the statement.

  • Sygnum is based in Switzerland and Singapore. Its products include regulated trading of crypto currencies.

