U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.55
    +17.83 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,417.00
    +102.32 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,501.90
    +68.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,214.96
    -13.40 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.18
    -0.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0050 (-0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3950
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,470.00
    +4,035.96 (+7.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,326.26
    +63.16 (+5.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.23 (-1.05%)
     

Sylogist Acquires Innovative SaaS Fundraising Platform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of MISSION CRM Ltd. ("Mission CRM"), the developer of the Mission CRM fundraising and donor engagement SaaS platform for large and mid-market nonprofit organizations. Pursuant to the transaction, which closed on October 6th, 2021, Sylogist acquired all the shares of Mission CRM for $2.67 million (CAD), approximately 3x trailing annual revenue, subject to working capital adjustments, plus an earnout tied to agreed-upon revenue targets over the next three years. The annual earnout milestones reflect a compound annual growth rate in excess of 100%, with the business achieving more than $8.5 million in annual revenue by the end of the earnout period. Should Mission CRM achieve its earnout milestones, the total purchase price will equal approximately 1x revenue exiting FY2023. Mission CRM's two founders will remain with the company to drive its growth.

Sylogist Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Sylogist Ltd.)
Sylogist Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Sylogist Ltd.)

Founded in 2016, Mission CRM set out to develop an innovative, 100% SaaS fundraising and donor engagement platform built on a Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Azure foundation; fully embracing the Microsoft Common Data Model ("CDM") for nonprofit and non-governmental organizations. With its latest release in 2020, and unlike other point-solution products in the marketplace, the platform provides seamless constituent engagement, online fundraising and campaign pages, event management, peer-to-peer fundraising, donation processing, funds distribution, postal integrations, and CRA receipting.

Since the commercial release of the Mission CRM platform, 21 high-profile organizations across North America have selected and implemented the solution. As Mission CRM is built on top of Microsoft's Fundraising and Engagement offering and the CDM, it's integrated from the get-go with Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit. In fact, the company co-developed the initial Mission CRM solution with Microsoft and licensed the platform kernel to Microsoft in 2020 for its use in Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit. In turn, Mission CRM is the logical and easy upgrade path for organizations needing more functionality than what the Microsoft Fundraising and Engagement offering includes.

Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and CEO stated: "We are very excited to welcome Mission CRM's team and customers to Sylogist. This is a highly strategic deal for both parties. While Mission CRM will continue to be offered as a stand-alone solution, the innovative fundraising platform complements our Serenic Navigator ERP and other IP extraordinarily well. We look forward to offering fully integrated front-end donor engagement, fundraising, grants management, analytics, and back-end financial management and reporting in a single, comprehensive SaaS platform in the near future.

Over the last several months, we have pursued select booking opportunities in partnership with the Mission CRM team, which validated both the attractiveness of their platform and a unified solution. We are confident their fundraising and donor engagement solution offers innovation the market is looking for. In parallel, we initiated discussions with Mission CRM's founders about acquiring their company. With today's announcement, we look forward to launching an aggressive go-to-market campaign as a united team.

Sylogist intends to accelerate and help recognize Mission CRM's exciting growth trajectory. We will provide investment, resources, and expertise to enable rapid scaling on all fronts. This strategic acquisition brings with it strong IP, marquee customers, and an exceptional team, with whom we look forward to realizing the business' full potential." concluded Mr. Wood.

Christina Herancourt, President of Mission CRM, stated: "I am delighted to be joining the Sylogist team. When my co-founder, CJ Brooks, and I established this company, we did so with a goal of helping nonprofits achieve their missions with an innovative donor management platform. Joining forces with Sylogist provides the scale, expertise, and resources to accelerate our growth – even more so with Bill's first-hand knowledge of the space and his learnings from bringing Blackbaud's Raiser's Edge product to market. With cutting-edge technology, a strong team, backing from Sylogist, and alignment across our strategies and organizations, we are very excited about what the future holds."

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a public sector SaaS company that provides comprehensive ERP, CRM, fundraising, education administration, and payments solutions that allow our public sector customers to carry out their missions. We serve over 1,500 customers globally, including all levels of government, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, and public compliance-driven and funded companies. We have a strong balance sheet, industry-leading profitability, a track record of successful acquisitions, and a portfolio of mission-critical SaaS solutions.

Full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company's stock is traded on the TSX Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at www.sylogist.com.

About Mission CRM

Mission CRM provides nonprofits with an innovative SaaS fundraising and donor engagement platform built on Microsoft's Dynamics 365, Azure, and Common Data Model, allowing charities to accelerate the momentum of their operations and advance their missions. The platform is currently in use by 21 high-profile customers across North America. The company has differentiated and disruptive IP, a strong Microsoft relationship, and an exceptional team working to accelerate its growth.

Mission CRM is a division of Sylogist. Information about the company can be found at www.missioncrm.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements typically use words such as expect, believe, estimate, project, anticipate, plan, may, should, could and would, or the negative of these terms, variations thereof or similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to the total purchase price equalling approximately 1x revenue should Mission CRM achieve its earnout milestones, earnout milestones reflecting a compound annual growth rate in excess of 100% and the expectation of Mission CRM's business achieving $8.5 million annual revenue in that period, Sylogist's confidence that the Mission CRM platform offers the innovation the market is looking for, Sylogist's intention to offer a single comprehensive SaaS platform, and Sylogist's intention to accelerate and help recognize Mission CRM's expected growth trajectory through investment, resources and expertise to enable rapid scaling. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. It is therefore possible that the beliefs and plans and other forward-looking expectations expressed herein will not be achieved or will prove inaccurate. Although Sylogist believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it provides no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including headwinds from COVID-19 and economic turmoil, inability to achieve earnout milestones for any reason, competitive threats to innovation or Sylogist's inability to invest and add expertise and market uptake of Sylogist products. Additional information regarding some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for the fiscal period ended September 30, 2020, and in the management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and other documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Material assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include Sylogist's ability to attract and retain customers and to realize on its investments. Although Sylogist believes that the material assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur. Sylogist disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Certain information set out herein may be considered as "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding Sylogist's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for the periods indicated. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sylogist-acquires-innovative-saas-fundraising-platform-301394682.html

SOURCE Sylogist Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/06/c8803.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies On McConnell Debt-Limit Offer; Affirm Soars, Bitcoin Tops $55,000

    Stocks erased morning losses as Mitch McConnell made a debt limit offer. Affirm surged on a Target deal.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why MercadoLibre's Stock Declined 10.1% in September

    The e-commerce company recently listed a special purpose acquisition company that is on the lookout for promising acquisition targets.

  • Why is Intuitive Surgical Trending?

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has been in the spotlight lately, with its 3:1 stock split taking effect on October 5. Also, ISRG received a downgrade from a renowned Wall Street firm on October 1, which sent the shares spiraling down. Shares were down 1.3% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Intuitive Surgical manufactures minimally invasive robotic-assisted products to improve the clinical outcomes of patients, most notably with the da Vinci surgical system. ISRG has a market cap of

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped 2.1% as of noon EDT, Wednesday. In a press release this morning, Plug announced it has formalized its partnership with industrial giant local partner SK Group, whereby the two companies have founded a joint venture "to provide hydrogen fuel cell systems, hydrogen fueling stations, electrolyzers and green hydrogen to the Korean and other Asian markets." The two companies announced today that the first step in their collaboration will be "to build a gigafactory in a key metropolitan area in South Korea by 2024, with mass capacity for hydrogen fuel cells and electrolyzer systems" -- a fact not mentioned in the January press release.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • Bitcoin Price Rally Fueled by Whales’ $1.6B Buy, Blockchain Data Shows

    At press time, bitcoin was changing hands at $54,938.47, up 7.89% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk 20. According to South Korea-based blockchain data firm CryptoQuant, someone or a group of people purchased the massive amount of bitcoin on the spot market on centralized exchanges between 13:11 and 13:16 UTC Wednesday. The purchase could have started on Coinbase, Ki Young Ju, co-founder and CEO of CryptoQuant told CoinDesk.

  • Moderna Is Down 12%. Is It Time to Buy?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been a stock market favorite ever since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Moderna shares have dropped about 12% since the start of the month. All of Moderna's product revenue comes from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson Warns of Fresh Stock-Market Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- A little more than two weeks ago, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warned a 20% plunge in U.S. stocks was a real possibility. Since then, the S&P 500 has weathered bouts of volatility to remain near all-time highs.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • What's Next for Zoom and Five9 After Their Failed Merger?

    The video communications specialist Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and the cloud contact center vendor Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) announced last week that they were terminating their merger agreement after Five9's shareholders voted against the deal. The drop followed disappointing guidance communicated with fiscal second-quarter results, and the news made the all-stock transaction less attractive for Five9's shareholders. From an operational perspective, the merger made sense.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Sank Today

    What happened Coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) isn't having a good time of it lately. On Wednesday, the company's shares slid yet again, falling by nearly 6% after another coronavirus stock posted good news, and an analyst cut her price target on the biotech's shares.

  • Vaccine Stocks Slip Fourth Day in a Row. Here’s Why.

    Markets were still responding to Merck's news that its Covid-19 antiviral pill significantly reduced hospitalization and death, but the reaction may have been overblown, analysts say.

  • U.S. Steel Gets Hammered After Goldman Says Sell

    The investment bank rejiggered its list of favorite steel names. Even the new winners were having a down day.

  • These 2 Stocks Helped Markets Get Their Groove Back Wednesday

    With volatility rising in the stock market, investors are starting to get used to seeing stocks rise one day and fall the next. The company said it would target returning 50% or more of its free cash flow to its shareholders, both by maintaining its modest current dividend and by boosting share repurchases over time.