Is Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) Potentially Undervalued?

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Sylvamo’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Sylvamo Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Sylvamo’s ratio of 5.13x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.82x, which means if you buy Sylvamo today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Sylvamo should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like Sylvamo’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Sylvamo look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Sylvamo, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, SLVM appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on SLVM, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SLVM for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on SLVM should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about Sylvamo as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Sylvamo has 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Sylvamo, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

