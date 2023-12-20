Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

See our latest analysis for Sylvamo

How Quickly Is Sylvamo Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Sylvamo has managed to grow EPS by 25% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming. EPS growth figures have also been helped by share buybacks, showing the market that the company is in a position of financial strength, allowing it to return capital to shareholders.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Sylvamo maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.9% to US$3.7b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Story continues

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Sylvamo's forecast profits?

Are Sylvamo Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Insiders in Sylvamo both added to and reduced their holdings over the preceding 12 months. All in all though, their acquisitions outweighed the amount of shares they sold off. At face value we can consider this a fairly encouraging sign for the company. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Karl Meyers for US$492k worth of shares, at about US$49.17 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Sylvamo is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold US$12m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Sylvamo Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Sylvamo has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Sylvamo (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Sylvamo, you'll probably love this curated collection of companies in the US that have witnessed growth alongside insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.