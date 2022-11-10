U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,955.88
    +207.31 (+5.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,712.21
    +1,198.27 (+3.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,114.15
    +760.97 (+7.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,866.01
    +105.61 (+6.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.30
    +0.47 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.80
    +44.10 (+2.57%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.42 (+1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0201
    +0.0187 (+1.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    -0.3220 (-7.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1715
    +0.0354 (+3.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1200
    -5.2900 (-3.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,054.31
    +1,696.18 (+10.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.54
    +40.26 (+10.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Sylvan Realty Brokers $25+ Million Multi-State SFR Portfolio

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvan Realty, a leading institutional Single-Family Rental ("SFR") brokerage firm, announced today the sale of a 100+ home portfolio. The portfolio was sold to a large institutional SFR operator. The Buyer was represented by Avenue One, a full-service SFR platform who has assumed management.

Tampa MSA, part of the SFR portfolio sale brokered by Portfolio Services Group of Sylvan Realty
Tampa MSA, part of the SFR portfolio sale brokered by Portfolio Services Group of Sylvan Realty

The portfolio consists of 100+ assets in Florida, Texas, and North Carolina. Homes are located in four key sunbelt markets (Raleigh, Tampa, Orlando, and Dallas).

All homes have undergone institutional-grade renovations and were sold occupied stabilized. The portfolio consists of mainly 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom floor plans with an average of 1,407 square feet.

Added John Bielefeldt, Director of Portfolio Dispositions for Sylvan Road, who represented the seller, "These markets are among the fastest growing areas in the country due to their high job growth, affordability, lower taxes, and favorable weather. The seller strategically chose to invest in these sunbelt markets due to their long-term fundamentals in population growth and rental demand."

ABOUT SYLVAN REALTY

Sylvan Realty Portfolio Services provides world-class acquisition and disposition brokerage services for select institutional portfolios. Sylvan Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sylvan Road and is a fully licensed real estate brokerage firm.

ABOUT SYLVAN ROAD

Sylvan Road is an investment firm focused exclusively on single family real estate. Sylvan Road is an active institutional owner/operator in 25+ markets and has over $3.5 billion in assets under management. We are a technology-enabled, data centric, idea-driven firm that utilizes proprietary analytics on our platform.

Sylvan Road manages capital for insurance companies, credit and real estate funds, asset managers and family offices. We build performance-focused investment portfolios through trusted, cooperative institutional partnerships.

Sylvan Road is proud to be the industry standard bearer for single family real estate serving this $4 trillion asset sector since 2012.

To learn more about available portfolios and services, please visit SylvanRE.com or call Becca Stapp at (813) 405-6501.

Discover more about Sylvan Road at https://sylvanroad.com/

Media Contact:
Brian J. Fox, Chief Marketing Officer
973-723-9633
bfox@sylvanroad.com

(PRNewsfoto/Sylvan Realty)
(PRNewsfoto/Sylvan Realty)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sylvan-realty-brokers-25-million-multi-state-sfr-portfolio-301675017.html

SOURCE Sylvan Road Capital LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cano Health Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) were crashing 31.6% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET on Thursday. The steep decline came after the primary care provider announced its third-quarter results following the market close on Wednesday. The consensus among analysts surveyed by Refinitiv was for Cano to record a net loss of $0.05 per share.

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Snowflake Stocks All Surged Early Thursday

    The latest read on inflation had bargain-hunting investors on the prowl for beaten-down tech stocks.

  • Why Magnite Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the supply side ad-tech company, were soaring today after it beat estimates in its third-quarter earnings report and also benefited from the lower-than-expected inflation reading this morning. Magnite, which helps publishers optimize their digital ad inventory, said revenue, excluding traffic-acquisition costs (ex-TAC) in the quarter, increased 12% to $127.7 million, which was better than analyst estimates at $124.2 million.

  • Why Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Are Glowing Green Today

    Canadian marijuana stocks are having a moment in the sun today. Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) are up by a healthy 7.4%, while Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) stock is higher by 14.3%, and Tilray Brands' (NASDAQ: TLRY) equity is in the green by 5.6%, as of 12:35 p.m. ET Thursday. The U.S. Labor Department announced this morning that the Cosumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 7.7% in October relative to the same month a year ago, which represents the smallest rise in the CPI so far this year.

  • Why Unity Software Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were up 27% as of 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. The stock has fallen sharply this year after an internal performance problem caused revenue growth to slow with one of its advertising products and the stock is down about 80% year to date. Revenue growth accelerated over the second quarter's 9%, despite a 7% year-over-year decline in the "operate solutions" segment, where Unity offers advertising tools to help game companies monetize their games.

  • Stocks pop on market rally, accelerating to session highs

    Markets are rallying in the final hour of trading on Thursday, with tech and media stocks leading the way.

  • Why Shares of Visa, Mastercard, and Blackstone Are Rising Today

    Investors cheered October inflation data, which showed that consumer price growth is starting to slow.

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Why Roku, PubMatic, and The Trade Desk Stocks Popped Today

    Let the news go forth: Inflation is down (sort of), and Wall Street is very happy about that. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that consumer price inflation in October was only 7.7%. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, shares of streaming services provider and streaming ads provider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were up 10.6%, while digital ad vendors PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) were gaining 12.1% and 19.6%, respectively.

  • The Top High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy With $100

    If you are looking for yield in the energy sector, these five sub-$100 stocks are all worth a close look.

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • FTX Latest: Employees Try to Sell Assets With Bankman-Fried Away

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX .com founder Sam Bankman-Fried said Thursday that he’s closing Alameda Research, the trading house at the center of speculation about whether his crypto exchange mishandled customer funds. Trading may be halted in a few days on FTX US, the platform’s domestic operation.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns

  • Goldman Sachs Value Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 value stocks from the Goldman Sachs portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Value Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jason Brady, president and CEO of Thornburg Investment Management, joined CNBC’s ‘The Exchange’ on November 8, where he noted that […]

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    TG Therapeutics (TGTX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 21.21% and 97.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bulls in Control of Nvidia Stock. Here's How High It Could Rally

    Nvidia stock is bursting higher on Thursday and hitting its highest level since August. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Plug Power Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$188.6m (up 31% from 3Q 2021...

  • Why Home Depot Stock Was Up on Thursday

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shareholders outpaced a soaring market on Thursday. Investors also gained a bit more confidence about the retailer's upcoming earnings report. The main factor driving Home Depot's shares higher was news that inflation cooled slightly in October.

  • Nio and Rivian report earnings, Tesla bull throws in the towel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Nio and Rivian as well as Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives removing Tesla from his top picks list.