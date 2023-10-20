Is Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Trading At A 49% Discount?

Key Insights

Sylvania Platinum's estimated fair value is UK£1.60 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Sylvania Platinum's UK£0.82 share price signals that it might be 49% undervalued

Industry average discount to fair value of 39% suggests Sylvania Platinum's peers are currently trading at a lower discount

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$16.9m US$28.5m US$36.4m US$33.7m US$32.1m US$31.1m US$30.6m US$30.4m US$30.4m US$30.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -7.41% Est @ -4.78% Est @ -2.93% Est @ -1.64% Est @ -0.73% Est @ -0.10% Est @ 0.35% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% US$15.9 US$25.0 US$29.9 US$25.9 US$23.1 US$21.0 US$19.4 US$18.0 US$16.9 US$15.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$211m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$30m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (6.7%– 1.4%) = US$577m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$577m÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= US$300m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$512m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.8, the company appears quite good value at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sylvania Platinum as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.071. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Sylvania Platinum

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SLP.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Sylvania Platinum, we've compiled three fundamental elements you should further research:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Sylvania Platinum . Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for SLP's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the AIM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

