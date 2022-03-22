U.S. markets closed

Sylvox 3rd Generation Outdoor TVs Global Released with More Comprehensive Performance

·5 min read

SHENZHEN, China, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvox, a global leading smart TV R&D, manufacturing, and Internet application development services company, recently announced the official release of its latest slimmer and lighter 3rd generation outdoor TV. This is an Outdoor TV that can work in the extreme environment such as heavy rain, heat, sand, ice, and snow for a long time. It still ensures stability in the case of rapid changes in climate and temperature difference between -35°C and 50°C.

Sylvox Outdoor TV
Sylvox Outdoor TV

Applicable in all Outdoor Environments

More and more families are willing to spend more time in back gardens, swimming pools, open-air balconies, rooftops and other places to enjoy outdoor fun activities such as swimming, BBQ, and sports.

In order to meet the needs of users for watching movies at any time and anywhere, with its 13 years of experience in special TV production, Sylvox has launched a more powerful 3rd generation outdoor TVs with foresight, creativity, and determination in view of the complexity and variability of the outdoor environment so that users no longer need to worry about the effect of possible rain, exposure, corrosion, scratches, dust to the TV and enjoy a happy outdoor time.

The Best Sun, Water and Corrosion Resistant Outdoor TVs

The Sylvox Deck series outdoor TV perform better than other outdoor TVs on the market. It has better sun protection, waterproof, anti-corrosion, anti-moisture, and scratch-resistant performance, it also has stronger heat dissipation of the TV inside, longer service life as well as a smoother system, and more genuine APPs.

Unique Thermal Technology

The Sylovox outdoor TVs can work stably under the hot sun with its 2 mm aluminum heat dissipation bar, Low power lamp with low heat Anti-exposure process, screen direct heat dissipation function, customized motherboard cooling system, Built-in adjustable fans and cabinet vent design.

Long Lasting

The internal circuit boards and main boards have undergone special protection treatment and are all coated with special paint, which is moisture resistant, anti-corrosion resistance and dust protection, ensuring the stability in the case of extreme environment.

True Waterproof TVs

The Sylvox DECK series models is truly waterproof outdoor TV, with IP55 waterproof and dust proof grade and thanks to the excellent one-piece forming process, hidden waterproof splicing and opening, and professional waterproof adhesive bonding, it can work perfectly in heavy rain for a long time .

Other products with poor waterproof performance, such as rain or splashing water, may cause short circuit, damage to internal parts, and even electric shock.

Anti-Scratch Technology

The body of Sylvox outdoor TV adopts diamond paint anti-scratch coating, the advanced anti-scratch technology protects the TV body from metal scratches, it can be used 8 years still as new due to its scratch-resistant surface treatment, anti-corrosion, anti-oxidation, and no discoloration technology.

Other products with imperfect housing protection may be more prone to bumps, rust, discoloration, deformation and scratches in complex outdoor environments.

Thinner and lighter Outdoor TVs

The Sylvox outdoor TVs adopt a lighter aluminum back panel and ultra-thin design process which make the product lighter and thinner, fits the wall more space-saving, and more beautiful.

Better Compatibility Streaming TVs

Sylvox outdoor TVs adopt streaming technology, compatible with a variety of home entertainment devices, such as external DVD, MP4, speakers, etc., Realize the synchronous control and volume synchronous adjustment function of external devices, seamlessly connect your digital life into one.

Genuine Netflix license

Pre-install genuine Netflix, Pandora, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, AccuWeather, Mirroacast RX, Vudu and other mainstream software.

Amazing Price

The third generation of Sylvox Outdoor TV, featuring two products of the DECK series and the upgraded QLED series, adopts the same fine manufacturing process.

The DECK series focuses on comprehensive quality improvement and is more cost-effective. On the basis of the advantages of the DECK series, the QLED series adds QLED display technology. The brightness and color saturation are 50% higher than traditional LED screens, which are more suitable for the pursuit of perfect display buyers.

For more information on Sylvox Outdoor TV, please visit

Sylvox Official website: https://www.sylvoxtv.com

Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/SYLVOX/page/36587DA6-71F7-49CA-AB1F-ABD7B933954B?ref_=ast_bln

With the global release of Sylvox's third-generation models and two series, it marks that Sylvox will lead a new round of global outdoor TV technology innovation. Promote the development of the industry with the introduction of more innovative technologies and products. Sylvox will continue to provide users with the highest quality products and services, to achieve "create a better future,Your vision is everywhere".

About Sylvox

Sylvox is a global smart special TV development, manufacturing and Internet application development services company. We have accumulated more than 13 years of special TV industry, our industry chain covers Europe, America, Africa, China, Japan.

Sylvox aims to provide users with multi-scene TVs solutions beyond the living room. Focus on home furnishing, commercial TVs, Including outdoor TVs, Bathroom TVs, Kitchen TVs, Fitness TVs, Dance and Game TVs, Bedroom farm TVs, Bedside lift TVs, Caravan TVs, Yacht TVs, Solar power TVs, Portable TVs, etc... To meet the needs of our users anywhere at any time, Integrate the TV perfectly with the user's usage and home design, give the users a premium and comfortable experience at home and outdoor, enjoy watching TV anywhere at any time.

Sylvos stands out in special TV industry. On April 2021, Sylvox is trusted by Amazon as a supplier. Supplying Outdoor TVs, Waterproof TV, Caravan TV and others. Further development of global markets.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sylvox-3rd-generation-outdoor-tvs-global-released-with-more-comprehensive-performance-301507260.html

SOURCE Shenzhen Kangrong Electronics Co., Ltd.

