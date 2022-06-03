U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

Sylvox Outdoor TV Big Savings Event in Walmart+ Weekend

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvox is participating the first-ever Walmart+ Weekend, a new savings event for Walmart+ members. As global expert in outdoor TVs, Sylvox will be the first brand in the business to be promoted for this exclusive event.

Walmart+ membership is the retailer's paid subscription answer to Amazon Prime. Beginning June 2nd, members will enjoy up to 40% discounts on the top brands in consumer electronics, apparel, toys, furniture, and even large appliances. Sylvox DECK 55" series outdoor TV is set to appear on Walmart.com homepage during the weekend, as Exclusive Access offering to the millions of W+ members. The DECK series is a part of the product portfolio Sylvox created that enables smart technologies for customers to enjoy outdoor entertainment.

For 13 years, Sylvox has been an industry leader in specialty displays, building TVs to use in RV, yacht, poolside, and outdoor. The new Sylvox Outdoor TVs come in varies of sizes and are featured by top grade technologies in UV protection, Waterproof, Anti-Corrosion, Anti-Moisture and Cooling System to ensure longest service life in the market. The new products also are equipped with most advanced QLED display, Smart Linux operating system that supports Google Cast Connect, and a wide choice of popular applications, including Netflix, YouTube, and Twitter.

Specification

Sylvox DECK

Screen Size

75/65/55/43

Screen Category

DLED

Brightness

700nit

System

Linux

Wireless Casting

Resolution

4K

HDR

Stream Media

Waterproof  Level

IP55

Anti-Reflective

UV Protection

Advanced Cooling System

Temperature

-35~50

Anti-Scratch

Smart Applications

During the Walmart+ Weekend event, members will enjoy an exclusive $300 discount on the all new Sylvox DECK 55" series outdoor TV and Sylvox DECK 43" series outdoor TV . Log in your Walmart+ member account and purchase the deal in the link here, and search Sylvox for more details.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sylvox-outdoor-tv-big-savings-event-in-walmart-weekend-301560913.html

SOURCE SYLVOX VISION, INC

