Symbio partners with Cisco to launch Webex Calling solution in Singapore

3 min read
SYDNEY, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX: SYM), a leading voice communications software provider, today announced the launch of a unified communications solution for Cisco's Cloud Connect for Webex Calling, available to Cisco resellers and their customers in Singapore.

(PRNewsfoto/MNF Group)
(PRNewsfoto/MNF Group)

In a first for the Singapore telecommunications market, the capabilities will enable Cisco resellers to deliver a simple, cost-effective cloud communications solution for Webex Calling, enabling end users to make calls locally and globally via Symbio's global voice network. The cloud native solution removes the need for on-premise infrastructure, significantly reducing hardware and deployment costs to support businesses as they migrate towards a cloud-based future.

The announcement follows Symbio's initial entry into Singapore in 2021, making it the first fully inter-connected voice carrier to build local network capabilities in the country for more than 20 years. The latest integration in Singapore builds on Symbio's strong partnerships with Cisco in Australia and New Zealand, where the company provides cloud native calling capabilities for customers across enterprise and government sectors.

Symbio Co-Founder and CEO Rene Sugo said, "Bringing our unified communications offering to Singapore signifies a significant step in our regional business expansion strategy. We are proud to be setting the pace for innovation and disrupting Singapore's telecommunications sector by giving customers access to Cisco cloud calling capabilities that were not previously possible in the country."

Andy Lee, Country Manager, Cisco Singapore and Brunei said, "Today's employees are working from everywhere - from home, the office and anywhere in between. Whether they're calling, creating, sharing, or using voice or presence capabilities, they need to do it from a variety of devices and the experience needs to be seamless. The ability to innovate and scale hinges on quality collaboration and communication including cloud calling. As the leader in cloud calling, Cisco and our Partners - such as Symbio - will deliver an end-to-end, secure calling experience with best-in-class innovations to customers."

Symbio's seamless integration with Cloud Connect for Webex Calling will enable Cisco resellers to deliver a compelling end-to-end solution. With Symbio's fully integrated, cloud PSTN (public switched telephone network) service, Webex customers can now make calls from the home, office or anywhere in the world using one global provider.

Iain Falshaw, Chief Executive of Symbio's UCaaS division said, "Symbio's integration with Cisco will unlock collaboration opportunities for businesses across Singapore by giving them access to our global voice network. In the same way Symbio has provided this solution to Cisco partners in Australia and New Zealand we are very excited to be able to offer Cisco's current and future partners in Singapore the same high-quality calling experience."

Symbio's integration with Cisco Cloud Connect for Webex Calling is available to Cisco value added resellers in Singapore from today.

About Symbio

Symbio (ASX: SYM) is a software company changing the way the world communicates.

Symbio's technology replaces old-fashioned telecom networks with software, making it faster and easier to deliver modern cloud-based communication services, unlocking endless new applications for calling, messaging and phone numbers.

Symbio is the backbone for the global cloud communication industry. Over 500 service providers – from telecom start-ups to the world's biggest software companies – rely on Symbio for the connectivity, quality and expertise they need to solve complex communication challenges.

Headquartered in Sydney, Symbio powers billions of calls and messages each year, owns networks in three countries and employs over 450 staff worldwide.

For more information about Symbio visit www.symbio.global

SOURCE Symbio

