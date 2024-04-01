When Will Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Symbotic Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The US$26b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$24m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$19m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Symbotic's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 16 industry analysts covering Symbotic, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$223m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 115% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Symbotic's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Symbotic currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

