U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,152.22
    -2.95 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,725.01
    -87.49 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,700.15
    +31.99 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.68
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.25
    -2.41 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    +31.30 (+1.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.15
    +0.25 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0242
    +0.0070 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6970
    -0.0510 (-1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1020
    -0.7290 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,628.33
    -851.32 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.43
    -13.20 (-2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Sympatic Successfully Raises Pre-Seed Round of Funding Led by Saltagen Ventures to Revolutionize Zero-Copy Data Use.

·3 min read

Sympatic is a data collaboration platform based on the zero-copy paradigm that enables healthcare and life sciences companies to leverage sensitive data to benefit from AI and discovery with no data transfer and full privacy preserved.

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sympatic, a data collaboration platform that allows users to create and manage safe data sandboxes in their cloud of choice, today announced that it has raised a  pre-seed round of funding led by Saltagen Ventures with participation from ScaleGood Fund.

Sympatic
Sympatic

Sympatic rethinks how data collaboration occurs and lays the foundation for a future of ethical data use. Sympatic's founder, Dr. Piers Nash, personally experienced the endless delays and barriers to data sharing over two decades in research. A University of Chicago cancer research professor and Director of the National Cancer Institute Genomic Data Commons, Nash experienced how difficult, risky and expensive it is to access vital data to accelerate new cures.

The current industry standard are data sharing agreements that take months to negotiate and are ultimately unenforceable; where sensitive data is duplicated, and copies of data shipped out of reach. Risk, uncertainty and danger results in lost time, failure to create innovations, and revenue forgone. With as few as three data elements being enough to positively re-identify most individuals, the notion that de-identification provides privacy protection is misleading. Solutions that obfuscate, tokenize or encrypt data decrease data quality and increase analytic complexity while creating a residue of future risks.

Sympatic is revolutionizing the process with VirtualVault® management. "As a cancer researcher and genomic data custodian, it's painful to see privacy policies fail when data is shared or data held back that could save lives." said Piers Nash, Sympatic's founder and CEO. "Our goal is to allow the full power of deep medical data to be used to drive discovery and new AI models while leaving data owners in full control without the need to duplicate data. We are thrilled to partner with Saltagen Ventures who share Sympatic's commitment to develop the next generation of zero-copy data collaboration tools."

"We're pleased to partner with Sympatic, a mission-driven technology company that was born from Piers' firsthand experience navigating the complexities of healthcare data collaboration," said Joseph Fung, managing partner at Saltagen Ventures. "The Sympatic team has already made an immense impact developing patentable technology to unleash the value of data collaboration that stands to transform the health and life science industry."

About Sympatic

Sympatic is a cloud platform enabling data collaboration based on the zero-copy paradigm. Sympatic leverages VirtualVault® technology to simplify data collaboration, increase velocity of data use and prevent data loss. Learn more at sympatic.com.

About Saltagen Ventures

Saltagen Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in science and technology-based startups. Saltagen focuses on the verticals of biomedical technology, AI and machine learning, and edtech/media technology. Saltagen invests in visionary and disruptive technology startups that have strong defensibility.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sympatic-successfully-raises-pre-seed-round-of-funding-led-by-saltagen-ventures-to-revolutionize-zero-copy-data-use-301600221.html

SOURCE Sympatic

Recommended Stories

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Goldman discloses probe into U.S. credit card division

    The investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) includes scrutiny of the bank's credit card account management practices, refunds and billing error resolution, according to the filing. Goldman said it was cooperating with the CFPB. Under its chief executive officer, David Solomon, the bank has been looking to expand its consumer business as it seeks to diversify its revenue streams beyond trading and investment banking.

  • Zebra Technologies Beats Second-Quarter Goals But Offers Soft Outlook

    Zebra Technologies early Tuesday beat Wall Street's targets for the second quarter but guided below views for the current period.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance on hawkish Fed rhetoric; nervousness around Pelosi's Taiwan trip eases

    * U.S. 10-year rises from four-month low * Fed officials walk back dovish Powell comments post-FOMC * U.S. 2/10-year yield curve hits deepest inversion since 2000 * U.S. 3-month/10-year briefly inverts, last steeper on the day (Recasts; adds analyst comment, Fed officials' remarks;updates prices, Pelosi's Taiwan visit) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose across the board on Tuesday in volatile trading, lifted by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials that suggested more rate hikes are coming in the near term, as inflation has yet to hit its peak. Worries about global tension arising from U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan eased a bit, with the U.S. official landing safely in its capital Taipei, analysts said.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Wavers in Narrow Range as Cryptos Trade Weaker

    Investors appear uncertain on market direction.

  • Investors Watch Markets as Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip Weakens Risk Sentiment

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday, raising geopolitical tensions in China and zapping investor risk appetite. Race Capital General Partner Edith Yeung discusses her take on Pelosi's "truly reckless and really dangerous" visit and why "nothing good [will] come out of it." Plus, her analysis and outlook of the "warm" crypto winter.

  • PNC, a 'tweener' national bank, finding niches in Carolinas, regional chief says

    A decade after entering the North Carolina market, Regional President Weston Andress said PNC Bank is finding its niches as a "tweener" looking for gaps between the large national banks and the local players. Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group entered North Carolina in March 2012 when it acquired Raleigh-based RBC Bank for $3 billion, gaining nearly 1 million new customers and more than 400 branches in the Southeast and is now the sixth-largest bank in the U.S. in terms of assets.

  • Dow Falls More Than 400 Points on China Tensions, Fed Comments

    Stock indexes ended lower as the U.S. House Speaker arrived for a visit to Taiwan amid heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Molina 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • JD.com Leads China Tech Rally in US After Alibaba Revenue Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks listed in the US got a fresh dose of good news Thursday morning, after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. reported a better-than-expected revenue haul for the first quarter despite China’s ongoing economic woes.Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions With Missiles Reportedly Overflying TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeAlibaba’s strong report helped drive a rall

  • Ping Identity Soars as Thoma Bravo Buying Software Company for $2.8 Billion

    Investment firm Thoma Bravo is paying $28.50 a share to take the company private in an all-cash transaction.

  • Match Splits With Tinder CEO as Earnings Fall Short

    The online dating company’s new chief executive has shaken up the leadership of Match’s Tinder unit, citing product missteps as he seeks to boost growth.

  • Alibaba revenue growth flatlines for first time as China's lockdowns bite

    The slowdown adds to challenges facing China’s e-commerce giant, which has enjoyed double-digit revenue growth almost every quarter since it went public in 2014, as it navigates Beijing's crackdown on tech companies as well as its scrutiny of founder Jack Ma. Still, Alibaba's performance was better than expected and its shares were 4.3% higher in early U.S. trading. In an earnings call, CEO Daniel Zhang said the company saw signs of a business recovery in July, but emphasized that the following months would be a period of "cost-cutting and efficiency."

  • Canadian Natural Resources Stock Sees Composite Rating Move Up To 96

    Canadian Natural Resources saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 96 Wednesday, up from 93 the day before.

  • Where Is Roku Stock Heading? Watch YouTube.

    Citi reiterates a Buy rating on the stock, but lowers the price target to $125 from $165 to reflect the macroeconomic challenges the company has to navigate.

  • Ex-Lukoil Traders Jump to US-Based Hartree’s Fuel Oil Desk

    (Bloomberg) -- Hartree Partners LP, the commodities trading firm founded by a pair of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. veterans, hired three ex-Lukoil PJSC traders to build out its fuel oil desk. Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanHarry Thwaites, the former global head of fuel oil trading at Lukoil’s trading arm Litasco SA, is now Hartree’s

  • Robinhood’s crypto arm fined US$30 mln for compliance failures

    The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) slapped a US$30 million fine on the crypto arm of trading app Robinhood on Tuesday for allegedly violating the bank secrecy act, anti-money laundering, and cybersecurity regulations. See related article: Sam Bankman-Fried buys 7.6% of Robinhood; stock jumps Fast facts The financial regulator also asked the firm […]

  • A Recession Is Coming. These Are the Stocks to Hunker Down In.

    Neuberger Berman’s Eli Salzmann discusses where he is finding value today and how investors should position their portfolios defensively for the economic challenges ahead.

  • Pakistan’s Rupee, Bonds Surge on Export Payment, IMF Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s currency rose by the most in more than five years and its dollar-denominated bonds surged on higher export-related payments and optimism the beleaguered country is inching toward securing a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThe rupee rose 4% to close at 228.

  • Merck KGaA profit gets boost from dollar, outweighing higher costs

    (Reuters) -Germany's Merck KGaA saw adjusted earnings rise 13.1% in the second quarter as higher revenues from its biotech lab equipment and its chemicals for semiconductor production were further bolstered by currency tailwinds. Second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, rose to 1.78 billion euros ($1.81 billion), surpassing the average estimate of 1.71 billion in an analyst poll on the company's website. Adjusted EBITDA would have risen only 3.2% without the currency tailwinds.