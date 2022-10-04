U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

Symphonic Digital Delivers On-demand Talent for Advertising Agencies

·4 min read

Named one of the fastest growing companies in the country, Symphonic fills the technology void for a variety of clients

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yes, Inc. magazine named Symphonic Digital one of the fastest growing companies in the country, but that's not the real news. The real news is the reason behind Symphonic Digital's success. Symphonic has developed the talent and processes to carve out a market with small and medium-sized advertising agencies.

Symphonic has been able to integrate its team of performance media specialists, proprietary tools and processes directly into the bloodstream of marketing and media agencies looking for immediate access to these people and tools. The Symphonic team has been able to sit behind the wheel of large and complicated media engagements with little more than a weekend's notice. Symphonic does the hard stuff — and does so on-demand.

"We design engagements to fit clients' needs," said Steffen Horst, Symphonic's CEO. "Whether our agency-clients need support expanding service offerings or additional people to manage a new account, we can help. For some, we are an extra pair of hands in the background. For others, we integrate with an existing team and assist with strategy or lead an account."

In short, Symphonic provides top-notch white label* support to small and medium-sized agencies who have the need to farm out the performance media work to folks who specialize in it rather than hiring freelancers or local talent — that is, if they can even find them.

White labeling was on the rise pre-COVID, but in the post-pandemic, looming economic downturn, many agencies use white labeling to become more flexible and nimble.

"With salaries for digital marketing experts skyrocketing and the demand for talent increasing, many agencies struggle to identify and pay for the people they need as salary increases are up 30% to 40% for people with the right skills," Horst said. "That is where we come into the picture."

With at least five years experience, Symphonic's channel experts are available on demand, at a cost that allows agencies to still have a strong profit margin.

About the businesses in Inc. magazine's fastest growing companies, they said, "There's rapid growth, and then there's the sort of rapid growth that can melt the enamel right off your damn teeth. Surely that's what it felt like for the founders in this edition of our annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies."

"This intersection of talent, availability and cost effectiveness has fueled our growth — and I see the demand increasing over the next 12 to 18 months," Horst said.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

ABOUT SYMPHONIC DIGITAL

Symphonic Digital creates and delivers performance-driven, digital marketing campaigns for small and medium-sized businesses. Our collective experience and commitment to excellence keeps us on the forefront of digital marketing solutions and technology. Our team members have a broad range of digital marketing experience. We manage everything from small localized campaigns to global product launches, from CPG branding to ROI-focused commerce. In all situations we help our clients achieve and exceed their marketing goals. If you would like more information about Symphonic Digital, contact Joelle Polisky at (615) 516-0358 or via email at 345999@email4pr.com or visit www.symphonicdigital.com.

*Ever wondered about the origin of the term "white label?"
The term white label has its origins in the music industry, going way back to vinyl records. Before music records were released to the general public, record labels would distribute promotional copies to DJs, music distributors and radio stations, who would conceal the original labels with white labels to prevent competitors from recognizing the source of the new music being played.

For more information, contact Joelle Polisky at 615-516-0358, 345999@email4pr.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/symphonic-digital-delivers-on-demand-talent-for-advertising-agencies-301640220.html

SOURCE Symphonic Digital

