U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,994.06
    -4.89 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,066.56
    +29.66 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,007.81
    -51.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.24
    +2.55 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.50
    +0.15 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.40
    +23.00 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    +0.14 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0244
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7810
    -0.1290 (-4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9100
    -1.4570 (-1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,564.65
    +852.78 (+3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.22
    +15.96 (+3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.49
    +41.98 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund Announces Increased Distributions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SSF-UN.TO
Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund
Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund

TORONTO, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SSF.UN) – Brompton Funds (the “Manager”) is pleased to announce an increase in monthly distributions for record dates from July to September 2022 for the class A units (the “Class A Units”) of Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (the “Fund”):

 



Ticker

Amount Per
Class A Unit

Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund

SSF.UN

$0.05

 

 

 

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date

Payment Date

July 29, 2022

August 15, 2022

August 31, 2022

September 15, 2022

September 30, 2022

October 17, 2022

 

 

The new distribution rate for the Class A Units of the Fund amounts to $0.60 per annum, or an 8.7% yield based on the TSX closing price of $6.90 on July 20, 2022, and represents a 17.6% increase from the previous level. 3-month LIBOR has increased 2.50% year-to-date in 2022, rising from 0.21% on December 31, 2021, to 2.71% on July 18, 2022. As 3-month LIBOR is a common reference rate for interest payments on floating rate senior loans, the Manager expects higher future income for the Fund due to anticipated higher loan interest payments. The Manager will continue to monitor LIBOR for future changes which may affect the Fund’s distribution levels. The Fund’s Class A Units have paid 128 consecutive monthly distributions since inception on November 1, 2011 for total distributions of $6.54 per Class A Unit.

The Fund also announces a new distribution rate for the Class U units of US$0.047 for the above noted record and payment dates, representing a 17.5% increase from the previous level. The new distribution rate represents a distribution rate of 8.2% of net asset value (“NAV”) per annum based on a NAV of US$6.90 on July 20, 2022. The Fund’s Class U Units have paid 128 consecutive monthly distributions since inception on November 1, 2011 for total distributions of US$6.53 per Class U Unit.

Unitholders are reminded that the Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) on the Class A Units and Class U Units which provide unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Annual Compound Returns

YTD

1-year

3-year

5-year

10-year

Since
Inception

Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund – Class A Units

(7.6%)

(4.2%)

0.8%

1.8%

3.9%

4.4%

Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund – Class U Units

(7.7%)

(4.4%)

1.2%

2.2%

3.9%

4.3%

Returns are for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and are unaudited. Inception date November 1, 2011. This table shows the Fund’s compound returns for each period indicated.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in the unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The amount of distributions may fluctuate from month to month and there can be no assurance that the Fund will make any distribution in any particular month.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.


Recommended Stories

  • Surprise! 5 Stocks You Had No Clue Warren Buffett Owns

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street pays close attention. The easiest way for investors to monitor what Warren Buffett has been buying and selling is to track Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States have reached fever pitch as even veteran stock market […]

  • Mr. 'Big Short' Makes a Serious Accusation

    Michael Burry, who bet on the collapse of subprime credit, does not hesitate to give his opinion on market developments.

  • Verizon Cuts Forecast After Huge Wireless Miss, Stinging Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. fell in early trading after cutting its forecast for the second straight quarter, adding to concerns that consumers are pulling back on spending.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundThese Are the World’s Most (and

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks open mixed, Snap crashes in digital ad wipeout

    Stocks were mixed ahead of Friday's market open as traders look to cap off what's been a strong week for markets.

  • Snap stock falls after second-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors assess Snap's second-quarter earnings report.

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)?

    If you want to know who really controls Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDIG ), then you'll have to look at...

  • Tilray (TLRY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Investors will focus on revenue growth and other pipeline updates, when Tilray (TLRY) reports fiscal fourth-quarter results.

  • AMD Could Rally 30% From Here

    Advanced Micro Devices has weakened since late November. The shares were trading around $160 and subsequently fell to near $70 in early July -- a rude awakening for buy-and-hold investors. In this daily bar chart of AMD, below, we can see that the shares are making a rally and it is easy to suggest that this advance could fail like others before it.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Large Buyback Programs

    Investment giant JPMorgan’s chief global market strategist Marko Kolanovic notes that the first quarter of this year saw an incredible $429 billion in total buyback activity. This represents a faster pace than both of the previous two years, and reflected a combination of healthy margins and strong corporate cash flows. That fundamental strength allowed corporations to step up and start buying even as the Federal Reserve stepped back by tightening up on monetary policy. Kolanovic notes that not

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Companies enacting stock splits are all the rage on Wall Street -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Acquiring One Medical for $3.9 Billion?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) mission has always been to be Earth's most customer-centric company. Amazon seeks to disrupt any industry where it can add value by prioritizing customers and for years, it has eyed the $800 billion healthcare industry. In 2018, it paid nearly $1 billion to acquire online pharmacy PillPack, and since then, it has opened virtual Amazon Care clinics.

  • AT&T CFO: 'We’re still going to get paid' in a recession

    AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, cash-flow guidance, recessionary risks, inflation, phone subscribers, and the outlook for growth.

  • GameStop Stock Is Splitting to $38. Trading Starts Today.

    The stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis Friday, meaning one share will be worth one-fourth of what a share was worth previously.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $18.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • Interpublic Group (IPG) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

    Interpublic Group's (IPG) second-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues plunge year-over-year.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Rivian Automotive Stock?

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one of the hottest electric vehicle stocks of 2021. The EV maker went public at $78 per share last November, and its stock started trading at $106.75 before skyrocketing to an all-time high of $172.01 a week later. Rivian initially attracted so much attention because it was backed by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford (NYSE: F).

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Erupts As Elon Musk Teases "Best Product Ever"; Apple Stock Jumps

    The Dow Jones fought back. Tesla stock rocketed after Elon Musk gave an update on its "best product ever." Apple stock popped. Bitcoin fell.

  • ETSY Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

    ETSY's second-quarter 2022 earnings are likely to have gained from its core business and a strong active buyer base. Yet, stiffening competition in the e-commerce market might have been a concern.