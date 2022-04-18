U.S. markets open in 9 hours 10 minutes

Symphony SummitAI is Recognized as a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools for the Fourth Consecutive Year

·3 min read

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing, and/or Using the Product or Service

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony SummitAI, a leading provider of IT service management tools (ITSM), is excited to share it was named a Customers' Choice in the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights' Voice of the Customer': IT Service Management Tools for the fourth time. Symphony SummitAI was also recognized as a Customers' Choice in the company size segment under the categories large enterprise and midsize enterprise and as Services Customers' Choice in the industry segment.

"Being recognized as a 2022 Customers' Choice for ITSM tools highlights our commitment to customers to deliver higher enterprise productivity," said Satyen Vyas, CEO of Symphony SummitAI. "We continue to innovate and advance enterprise AI in ITSM, and we're grateful for the feedback we can draw from Gartner Peer Insights."

Symphony SummitAI offers a single, centralized, self-service portal for all service requests. IT, HR, admin, facilities, and other functions across an organization can use a single service portal for requestors. Through AI-driven knowledge intelligence, SummitAI's tools are designed to understand the context of an issue, and automatically resolve incidents and service requests. A 24/7 service desk experience supports a conversational interface using natural language through webchat, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Jabber.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

*Gartner Peer Insights' Voice of the Customer': IT Service Management Tools, Peer Contributors, March 29, 2022. No Voice of the Customer report published in 2020.

Disclaimer- GARTNER and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Symphony SummitAI

Symphony SummitAI's advanced, modular solution unifies service management, asset management, and operations management into a single, easy-to-use platform. Enterprises and service providers use SummitAI to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of their IT management while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability, and control. Leading enterprises across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and many more verticals are delivering exceptional user experiences while lowering their IT costs using Symphony SummitAI. Symphony SummitAI is a SymphonyAI business.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT service management. SymphonyAI businesses have many leading enterprises as clients in each of these industries. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly, approaching 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani.

Media Contact: Chris Gale, Chris@GaleStrategies.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/symphony-summitai-is-recognized-as-a-2022-gartner-peer-insights-customers-choice-for-it-service-management-tools-for-the-fourth-consecutive-year-301526854.html

SOURCE Symphony SummitAI

    It received requests for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and received a subpoena from a Department of Justice grand jury, the maker of "Call of Duty" said in an amended proxy filing. The requests "appear to relate to their respective investigations into trading by third parties – including persons known to Activision Blizzard's CEO – in securities prior to the announcement of the proposed transaction," it said. Microsoft in January agreed to acquire Activision for $95 a share, or $68.7 billion in total, in the biggest video-gaming industry deal in history.