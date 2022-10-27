U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

Symphony Talent Demonstrates Creative Services Prowess, Raking in 9 Recruitment Marketing Awards

·2 min read

Symphony Talent earns the prestigious awards for its visual and content creation that elevated employer branding campaigns and recruitment marketing efforts to hire new talent at the companies the creative services represent.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Symphony Talent, the change-proof integrated recruitment marketing technology with creative services built for efficiency, announced today its recent haul of nine recruitment marketing awards for its work in elevating employer brands in recruitment marketing.

Symphony Talent's world-class creative services based in London garnered two prestigious SPACE awards at the 2022 Recruitment Marketing Awards (RMA) event in London. The RMA wins were for work on campaigns for its client Sky. These wins come on the heels of an impressive haul at the esteemed 2022 Employer Brand Management Awards last month at which Symphony Talent earned four gold and three bronze awards for its work with its clients Sky and Orkla.

"Our creative services help companies around the world bring to life their employee value proposition in a way that speaks to job seekers looking for their next great job," said Kermit Randa, CEO of Symphony Talent. "It's not enough for recruiters and hiring managers to have the right technologies to be successful in recruitment marketing; they also need creative services to help create inspirational campaigns that match the expectations of today's job seekers. Our unique offering of innovative technology and award-winning creative services gives us an unmatched market advantage."

Last night's RMA awards announced in London were for Symphony Talent's work with Sky in the categories of "Best Digital Solution" and "Best Apprenticeship Initiative."

At the 2022 Employer Brand Management Awards, also held in London, Symphony Talent, on behalf of Sky, took home Gold awards for "Best Employer Brand Innovation," "Best Short-term or On-off Employer Brand Campaign," "Best Employer Brand Management from the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Sector," "Best Alignment of the Best Employer Brand Strategy During COVID-19." It also won Bronze awards for "Best Use of Digital" and "Best Communication of the Employer Brand to the External Audience."  For its work with Orkla, Symphony Talent won a Bronze award for "Best Employer Brand Strategy During COVID-19."

Symphony Talent's creative services uniquely position the company in the market by connecting its world-class content and design team with its powerful talent acquisition technology.  As a result, Symphony Talent customers hire quality candidates with the right skills more efficiently.

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is a recruitment marketing technology and creative services company that helps talent acquisition teams automate tasks and empower innovative candidate interactions. Symphony Talent's award-winning Employer Value Proposition (EVP) strategy, employer brand campaigns, career site design, and recruitment technology support more than 900 customers across the globe, including the world's leading brands. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/symphony-talent-demonstrates-creative-services-prowess-raking-in-9-recruitment-marketing-awards-301660846.html

SOURCE Symphony Talent

