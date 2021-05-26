U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

Symphony Talent Wins Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global leader of recruitment marketing technology that helps talent acquisition teams automate tasks and empower interactions, has been named the winner of the HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution. The award recognizes solutions that solve the core challenges of businesses in the enterprise market.

Symphony Talent is a global leader in Employer Brand and Candidate Experience solutions for some of the world&#39;s leading brands. Combining award-winning creative and marketing technology, Symphony Talent transforms employer brands to deliver world-class experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. (PRNewsfoto/Symphony Talent)
Symphony Talent is a global leader in Employer Brand and Candidate Experience solutions for some of the world's leading brands. Combining award-winning creative and marketing technology, Symphony Talent transforms employer brands to deliver world-class experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. (PRNewsfoto/Symphony Talent)

The HR Tech Awards, presented by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, is a program designed to help buyers understand the strengths of today's HR tech firms. With categories spanning learning, HR/Workforce, and talent, they recognize how leading industry vendors serve clients and deliver value.

"What makes Symphony Talent stand out is how the company has woven in the key parts of a modern hiring stack into a single solution, from CRM and programmatic advertising to assessments and rich analytics," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory, of the SmashFlyX platform.

SmashFlyX is the only platform in the industry that executes every type of recruitment marketing campaign in one place — built with an intuitive design and core features to fuel teams and talent strategy as it shifts and grows.

  • Proprietary machine learning spans every module to eliminate manual work and empower teams to act when it's most valuable, from text and email to automated drip to job and video advertising to social media.

  • Holistic platform data enables teams to look at its entire scope of talent instead of automatically spending money to advertise open jobs.

  • SmashFlyX will scan the talent pipelines for relevant candidates first, informing you if you have enough people to market the job to already, OR if you require advertising to boost eyeballs and applicants.

  • For every pipeline, campaign and position, teams can see which campaigns, from paid to organic, drive the most qualified applicants and hires.

"It's rewarding to see our products and teams recognized for focusing on technology and customer experience," said Roopesh Nair, CEO and President of Symphony Talent. "Earning the 'Best Comprehensive Solution' award is a testament to the hardwork and investments we made in being a true end-to-end provider from attract to hire. I appreciate being able to share this award with our teams, customers and other technology innovators focused on UX."

Details about the HR Tech Awards and the list of winners are available at https://hrtechawards.org/.

About Symphony Talent

Software that works for you, and you love to work in. Symphony Talent is a recruitment marketing technology company that helps recruitment teams automate tasks for efficiency and empower smarter candidate interactions. Its SmashFlyX platform unifies CRM, career site, and programmatic advertising for the most comprehensive talent campaigning and marketing in the industry. As an employer brand and creative partner, Symphony Talent has won major awards for EVP strategy, employer brand campaigns, career site design, and more. The company supports more than 600 customers across the globe, with headquarters in New York, London, Bangalore, and Belfast. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more, and follow us on Twitter @SymphonyTalent_ and @SymphonyT_EU

