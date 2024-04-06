Symrise's (ETR:SY1) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of €1.10 on the 20th of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.0% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Symrise

Symrise's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Symrise's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 70.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 28%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Symrise Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.70 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €1.10. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.6% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Symrise May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings has been rising at 2.8% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 2.8% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

We Really Like Symrise's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Symrise is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Symrise that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.