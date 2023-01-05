U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

Synaptics Enables Lenovo ThinkBook Wireless Dock For Seamless, Cable-Free Dual 4K Display Connectivity

Synaptics Incorporated
·4 min read
Synaptics Incorporated
Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics Enables Lenovo's ThinkBook Wireless Dock For Seamless, Cable-Free Dual 4K Display Connectivity

Synaptics' Gemini reference design enables the external display connectivity experience behind the truly wireless Lenovo™ ThinkBook™ Wireless Dock that also eliminates the power cable using universal wireless charging for the notebook as well as smartphones and IoT accessories.
Synaptics' Gemini reference design enables the external display connectivity experience behind the truly wireless Lenovo™ ThinkBook™ Wireless Dock that also eliminates the power cable using universal wireless charging for the notebook as well as smartphones and IoT accessories.

World’s first truly wireless dock drives two UHD 4K/60Hz displays over Wi-Fi 6/6E and includes a 45W charging mat for notebooks and a 10W universal wireless charging mat for smartphones and IoT accessories.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) announced that its Gemini reference design enables the seamless wireless display connectivity experience behind the Lenovo™ ThinkBook™ Wireless Dock, the world’s first truly wireless dock. With a data connection over Wi-Fi 6/6E to select Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 systems, the dock supports dual HDMI and USB-C ultra-high-definition 4K@60Hz displays. To eliminate the power cable, the dock integrates two wireless chargers from EnergySquare: one is a 45W charging surface for the ThinkBook 13x Gen 2, and the other is a 10W universal wireless charging mat for a compatible smartphone and Internet of Things (IoT) accessories. The combination of wireless connectivity for high-performance display support and multi-purpose charging capabilities ensures the best possible experience for users on the go.

CES 2023: Visit Synaptics to see its full line of docking solutions in the Venetian Hotel, Level 2 Exhibitor, Bellini Ballroom, #2105. Email press@synaptics.com to make an appointment.

“Synaptics enables the world of docking,” said Saleel Awsare, SVP and GM at Synaptics. “The acquisition of DisplayLink and the subsequent development of that technology uniquely positions us now to help realize the first dual 4K@60Hz display docking experience that is truly wireless. We’re proud to have worked with Lenovo to bring the ThinkBook Wireless Dock to market and anticipate users will enjoy a new breed of docks that simplify connectivity and enable cable-free, clean workspaces.”

“The ThinkBook Wireless Dock represents our vision of frictionless computing for hybrid environments by allowing users to simply walk up to a desk and be immediately productive without unraveling wires or looking for a plug,” said Su LiJun, VP & GM of Accessories & Emerging Technology at Lenovo. “We are excited to have a partner like Synaptics with its proven DisplayLink wireless docking technology to ensure those users have the best possible display and peripheral connectivity experience.”

Though much anticipated by increasingly mobile users, seamless wireless docking of a notebook to high-resolution displays is challenging because of the data rates required and the nuances of RF connectivity. Lenovo solved the problem using Synaptics’ Gemini reference design, which includes a Synaptics SYN43752 Wi-Fi radio to make the Wi-Fi connection from the dock to the notebook. A second SYN43752 chip was added to the dock to connect the dock to the enterprise Wi-Fi network.

“As we have seen in other segments like smartphones and tablets, wireless charging and data is preferred by users. I see Lenovo’s introduction of a true wireless docking solution as a long-awaited milestone in PC computing,” said Patrick Moorhead, CEO and Chief Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy. “And that much of it was based on the Gemini reference design with additional Wi-Fi hardware supports Synaptics’ strategy of a platform-based approach to system design and customer enablement.”

True wireless docking requires the elimination of the power cable. For this, Lenovo integrates wireless charging into the ThinkBook Wireless Dock using a 45W EnergySquare mat with contact charging. This allows for a simple “connect on touch-down” approach that initiates charging and connectivity to the displays via the dock upon contact with the mat for a simple, seamless experience. An integrated 10W universal charging mat on the left side of the docking station allows users to charge compatible smartphones and IoT accessories.

Security upon disconnect is offered through a timed departure: after the notebook is lifted from the dock, the connections are dropped, clearing the screens of any sensitive data, and returning all open windows to the notebook screen.

Availability
Synaptics’ Gemini wireless docking reference design is available now. The ThinkBook Wireless Dock will be available in June 2023 with the purchase of select ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 notebooks.
For more information, email video-interface@synaptics.com.
To set up an appointment at CES, email press@synaptics.com.

About Synaptics Incorporated
Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing how humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact
Synaptics Incorporated
Patrick Mannion
Director of External PR and Technical Communications
+1 631-678-1015
patrick.mannion@synaptics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2246446a-2064-471b-8ba1-e3460e8fbbd2


