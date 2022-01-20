Synaptics Wins Top Honors in Institutional Investor’s 2022 All-America Executive Team Rankings

Synaptics earns #1 rankings in CEO and IR Team categories, #2 in CFO in survey of more than 3,000 financial researchers and analysts

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA), today announced that it has achieved top rankings in three categories of the prestigious Institutional Investor’s 2022 All-America Executive Team in the mid cap division. The company’s CEO Michael Hurlston finished with a #1 rank, as did the Synaptics’ Investor Relations program, while CFO Dean Butler earned a #2 spot.



The rankings are based on results of a comprehensive annual survey of more than 3,000 buy-side analysts, money managers, and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions. The rankings gauge the quality of U.S. investor relations programs as well as CEO, CFO, and ESG performance. The 2022 survey reflected the greatest level of detail from voters, who evaluated companies and executives across a total of 20 metrics.

“We are both grateful and excited that such an extensive cross section of financial analysts recognizes the success we have had in building investor confidence,” said Hurlston. “Through disciplined financial management, investment in differentiating solutions, and a focus on dynamic market opportunities, we have built a foundation for long-term growth and consistency. Congratulations to the whole Synaptics team and our stakeholders for getting us to this position.”

The award caps a strong 2021 and the company enters its third decade as a publicly traded company with strong momentum. Fueled by robust, high-growth sectors, Synaptics out-performed despite the global challenges presented by the pandemic and supply chain disruptions. Its operational improvements have seen the company achieve new levels of profitability, while its strategic investment in technology development and acquisitions have strengthened its product portfolio in important areas in the IoT, enterprise IT, consumer electronics, mobile and automotive.

