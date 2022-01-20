U.S. markets closed

Synaptics Wins Top Honors in Institutional Investor’s 2022 All-America Executive Team Rankings

Synaptics Incorporated
Synaptics earns #1 rankings in CEO and IR Team categories, #2 in CFO in survey of more than 3,000 financial researchers and analysts

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA), today announced that it has achieved top rankings in three categories of the prestigious Institutional Investor’s 2022 All-America Executive Team in the mid cap division. The company’s CEO Michael Hurlston finished with a #1 rank, as did the Synaptics’ Investor Relations program, while CFO Dean Butler earned a #2 spot.

The rankings are based on results of a comprehensive annual survey of more than 3,000 buy-side analysts, money managers, and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions. The rankings gauge the quality of U.S. investor relations programs as well as CEO, CFO, and ESG performance. The 2022 survey reflected the greatest level of detail from voters, who evaluated companies and executives across a total of 20 metrics.

“We are both grateful and excited that such an extensive cross section of financial analysts recognizes the success we have had in building investor confidence,” said Hurlston. “Through disciplined financial management, investment in differentiating solutions, and a focus on dynamic market opportunities, we have built a foundation for long-term growth and consistency. Congratulations to the whole Synaptics team and our stakeholders for getting us to this position.”

The award caps a strong 2021 and the company enters its third decade as a publicly traded company with strong momentum. Fueled by robust, high-growth sectors, Synaptics out-performed despite the global challenges presented by the pandemic and supply chain disruptions. Its operational improvements have seen the company achieve new levels of profitability, while its strategic investment in technology development and acquisitions have strengthened its product portfolio in important areas in the IoT, enterprise IT, consumer electronics, mobile and automotive.

About Synaptics Incorporated:
Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

Synaptics, and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Synaptics Inc.
Patrick Mannion
Dir. of External PR and Technical Communications
+1 631-678-1015
patrick.mannion@synaptics.com


