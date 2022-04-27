Synaptiq and Volpini Solutions to Present Machine Vision Pilot Program for Central Line Dressing Maintenance on Microsoft’s Voices of Healthcare May 11

Microsoft’s Voices of Healthcare webinar series is hosted by Shelly Avery, Vasu Sharma, and Joshua Thompson. Synaptiq CEO Stephen Sklarew will be joined by Volpini Solutions LLC’s Quality and Patient Safety consultant, Mariana V. Gattegno, to discuss the upcoming pilot and how hospitals can participate.

Portland, Oregon, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence solutions company, Synaptiq, and Quality and Patient Safety company, Volpini Solutions LLC, will present an overview of the upcoming Spring 2022 Machine Vision pilot program for Central Line Dressing Maintenance on Microsoft’s Voices of Healthcare webinar series on May 11.

The pilot program is designed to help reduce preventable injuries from hospital-acquired Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections (CLABSIs) and improve speed of care and patient outcomes. It also helps providers standardize care for new and existing staff, identify educational opportunities, and decrease documentation time. It leverages the Machine Vision demo solution Synaptiq recently built with Microsoft.

According to the NIH, CLABSIs are largely preventable infections that occur in more than 400,000 patients annually in the United States alone, resulting in over 28,000 deaths and costing U.S. hospitals $2 billion. A key piece of preventing CLABSIs is keeping Central Line dressings as clean and intact as possible.

In the webinar on May 11, Synaptiq CEO Stephen Sklarew and Volpini Solutions’ Mariana Gattegno, will join Microsoft’s Shelly Avery, Director, Healthcare Specialist for Health & Life Sciences; Vasu Sharma, Senior Customer Service Manager for Microsoft 365 for Health and Life Sciences; and Joshua Thompson, Senior Account Executive for Healthcare to discuss the current status of Central Line dressing maintenance in hospitals today, review the pilot program details, and demo the solution. They will also answer questions and discuss how hospitals joining this effort will benefit

Story continues

“I am truly excited to provide our viewers with a first-look at this incredibly important pilot,” said Microsoft’s Shelly Avery. “I had the opportunity to assist in building the demo solution alongside Synaptiq and cannot wait to see how it helps save many, many lives in the years to come.”

“We are excited to have the opportunity to share this exciting pilot on the Microsoft Voices of Healthcare program,” said Synaptiq CEO Stephen Sklarew. “Our goal for this pilot is to leverage the extraordinary power of artificial intelligence, together with care teams and existing Microsoft applications, to help hospitals mitigate the CLABSI issue.

The innovative machine vision application works seamlessly with care teams to help provide superior patient experiences.

“CLABSIs are a critical problem to solve for hospital systems across the nation. Bringing together evidence-based practices and machine vision gives us an incredible opportunity to help solve it,” said Mariana Gattegno of Volpini Solutions.

For more information or to apply for the 2022 Machine Vision Pilot Program for Central Line Dressing Maintenance, visit the Synaptiq website.

###

About Synaptiq

With over 60 clients in 20 sectors worldwide, Synaptiq exists to build a brighter world for future generations through novel applications of machine learning and AI. We build human-centered AI solutions and products to solve some of the hardest problems in business while upholding our firm commitment to ethics and transparency. Our team of management consultants, AI researchers, data scientists, and product development experts is characterized by bold creativity, intellectual curiosity, passion for impact, and the audacity to innovate on problems previously thought impossible to solve. For more information about Synaptiq please visit www.synaptiq.ai.

Press Contact

Stephen Sklarew

Stephen.Sklarew@synaptiq.ai

About Volpini Solutions LLC

As a results and data-driven business, Volpini Solutions LLC strives to improve patient outcomes across the care continuum by developing data analytics and technology-based solutions that create a direct impact on organizational efficiency. Our company utilizes evidence-based practices and healthcare expertise to create standardized care pathways and improve all aspects of patient care. We pride ourselves on innovative solutions that drive quality, improve performance, and make healthcare safer for all. For more information and ways to connect with Volpini Solutions LLC, please visit us on LinkedIn.

Press Contact

Mariana V. Gattegno

VolpiniSolutionsLLC@gmail.com

CONTACT: Stephen Sklarew Synaptiq 1-484-531-4167 stephen.sklarew@Synaptiq.ai



