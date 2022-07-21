U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,950.17
    -9.73 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,740.68
    -134.16 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,889.77
    -7.88 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.95
    +28.62 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.93
    -3.95 (-3.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,694.50
    -5.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    18.40
    -0.27 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0178
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0100
    -0.0260 (-0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1902
    -0.0078 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3790
    +0.1390 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,720.57
    -1,134.17 (-4.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.31
    +3.35 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,201.93
    -62.38 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

Synaptogenix Announces Corporate Update Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SNPX

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX) ("the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing regenerative therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that it will hold a corporate update conference call for investors. The call will take place on Tuesday, July 26th at 4:30pm ET and will be hosted by the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Alan Tuchman, and its President and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Daniel Alkon. Drs. Tuchman and Alkon will also take live Q&A following their prepared remarks.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is (877) 407-8293, and the international dial-in number is 1-(201) 689-8349.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated initiation of a clinical trial to treat Multiple Sclerosis with bryostatin and continued development of use of Bryostatin-1 for Alzheimer's disease, Fragile X and other cognitive diseases. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. There can be no assurance that the clinical program for Bryostatin-1 will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that we will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that Bryostatin-1 will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that may influence or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing, the significant length of time associated with drug development and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's patent portfolio, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of pharmaceuticals and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, availability of the Company's raw materials, existing or increased competition, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement its business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact information:
Investors and Media

800-811-5591
ir@synaptogen.com

Robert Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer
Synaptogenix, Inc.
rweinstein@synaptogen.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synaptogenix-announces-corporate-update-conference-call-301591017.html

SOURCE Synaptogenix, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon to Buy One Medical for $3.9 Billion in Healthcare Deal

    Amazon has agreed to buy 1Life Healthcare, which operates a primary-care practice under the name One Medical, for $3.9 billion, including debt, the retailing giant’s latest foray into the healthcare space.

  • AT&T Cuts Cash Flow View on Higher Spending, Overdue Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. said that more of its customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, leading the wireless carrier to cut its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Danaher (DHR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Danaher (DHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 17.45% and 6.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Americans Are Getting the Stock Market Really Wrong

    A reason more people consider real estate to be a better investment than stocks, bonds, gold, cryptocurrency or a bank account is the value of an average American home grew by more than 20% between the summer of 2021 and 2022. For the third time in four years, a Bankrate survey found that real estate is what Americans consider the best investment. The stock market was preferred by 26% while cash investments and gold followed with 17% and 9%.

  • Carnival Stocks Tumbles After New Share Sale. What the Market Is Worried About.

    The cruise line operator is raising $1 billion in shares for general corporate purposes, which may include settling maturing debt.

  • 5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On

    As has been the case for about six years, gold-mining stock SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is my largest holding by a significant amount. Originally, I owned shares of Canadian gold-mining company Claude Resources, but Claude was acquired by SSR in a cash-and-stock deal in 2016. Like most precious-metal mining companies, SSR has had its challenges.

  • Amazon's ginormous retail business is being priced at 'virtually zero value,' making the stock 'attractive': Analyst

    Amazon gets a bullish take ahead of the company's earnings. Here's why.

  • Why GameStop Is Beating the Market Yet Again Today

    Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.

  • AT&T Stock Drops Despite Adding Subscribers. Here’s Why.

    AT&T reported postpaid net additions, or customers who pay a monthly bill, of almost 1.1 million, including 813,000 phones.

  • 2 Oversold Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors who buy stocks benefiting from secular demand trends could see tremendous gains over the next five years.

  • Blackstone Posts Loss as Market Turmoil Hits Private-Equity Portfolio

    The private-equity firm’s cash that could be handed back to shareholders nearly doubled from a year earlier.

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $20.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day.

  • AT&T Stock Slumps As Cash Flow Guidance Offsets Q2 Earnings Beat

    "We're expanding our customer base at an accelerated pace across our twin engines of growth - 5G and fiber," said CEO John Stankey

  • Tesla reports a second-quarter earnings beat, 50% annual growth in vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's second-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Philip Morris Stock Gains as Profit and Revenue Beat Forecasts

    The company said adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter was $1.48, while the consensus call among analysts tracked by FactSet was for $1.25.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About AMC Stock?

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) is capturing people's attention again, but for a different reason than it did most recently. As a result, the price of AMC skyrocketed by more than 2,000% at one point before giving up most of those gains later.

  • ECB shocks markets with biggest interest rate rise in 20 years - live updates

    HSBC unit installs Chinese Communist Party committee Gas rationing will not save Europe from a winter crisis FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc as public borrowing surges Tom Stevenson: The coming commodities super cycle will make savvy investors rich Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Blackstone shares dip after posting loss but its distributable earnings beat estimates

    Blackstone Inc. shares fell 3.9% in premarket trades on Thursday after the private equity firm said it swung to a second-quarter loss of $29.4 million, or 4 cents a share, from net income of $1.31 billion, or $1.82 a share in the year-ago quarter. Distributable earnings rose to $1.49 a share from 82 cents a share. Revenue fell to $629.2 million including investment losses of $1.25 billion, compared to revenue of $5.29 billion in the year-ago quarter. The firm also booked about $3.5 billion in un