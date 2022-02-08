U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,475.72
    -8.15 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,187.50
    +96.37 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,966.36
    -49.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.97
    +11.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.43
    -1.89 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.90
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1412
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    +0.0530 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5080
    +0.4280 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,224.68
    -105.14 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.67
    -32.19 (-3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,565.13
    -8.34 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Sync2Sell Launches Lightspeed Commerce Integrations with eBay, Amazon, & Reverb

·1 min read

NEWBERRY, S.C., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sync2Sell.com offers Lightspeed Retail and Lightspeed Omnichannel users the ability to control marketplace eCommerce business within their Point of Sale system.

Sync2Sell.com
Sync2Sell.com

Sync2Sell.com offers Lightspeed users the ability to control marketplace eCommerce business within their POS system.

Industry leader Lightspeed Commerce enables entrepreneurs to run both retail locations and eCommerce websites. Sync2Sell now harnesses the power of Lightspeed Retail to effortlessly sync data directly to eBay, Amazon, and Reverb - managing all retail and eCommerce business in one place within Lightspeed.

Most retailers find maintaining and growing eCommerce, while simultaneously handling daily tasks, to be exceptionally challenging. Manually creating and editing listings on multiple marketplaces requires significant time, and causes inventory/product information inaccuracies. Sync2Sell organizes all information within Lightspeed and automates the upload and synchronization to the user's desired marketplace(s). Users create real-time reports to easily find posting errors, manage all required/recommended item specifics for each marketplace, and to edit products individually, or in bulk, within seconds.

Sync2Sell globally automates everything from the user's Lightspeed account, eliminating the hassle of navigating multiple marketplaces to update information, process orders, and communicate with customers. Most Sync2Sell users experience tremendous eCommerce growth. Sync2Sell is built by retailers, for retailers, and is designed to create more time for busy entrepreneurs to focus on both the daily tasks of running a retail location and expanding eCommerce.

The Sync2Sell App is found in the Lightspeed App store or visit www.sync2sell.com.

Contact: Justin Sims or Greg Talbot at info@sync2sell.com

About Sync2Sell

Sync2Sell.com is built by retailers, for retailers. Sync2Sell is a software solution that simplifies eCommerce. Sync2Sell enables Lightspeed users to manage all product information, customer communication, and automate inventory level adjustments and order syncing within their Point of Sale accounts. Sync2Sell integrates Lightspeed Retail/Omni to eBay, Amazon, & Reverb, with more marketplaces coming soon.

About Lightspeed

Powering businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences. The cloud solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sync2sell-launches-lightspeed-commerce-integrations-with-ebay-amazon--reverb-301476258.html

SOURCE Sync2Sell

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • Amazon more than doubles base pay for corporate and tech employees

    With the US labor market getting tighter and employees changing jobs or quitting in droves, Amazon has made a big move to become more competitive.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • XRP Climbs 22% Amid Developments in Ripple v. SEC Case

    The payments token regained a market capitalization of $40 billion on Tuesday, moving above Cardano and Solana.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • Ford, GM Warn Dealers: Charge Above Sticker Price and Face Repercussions

    Auto makers are trying to curb the practice of adding fees to the suggested retail price, saying the tactic could cost dealerships future vehicle inventory.

  • Judge dismisses fired Amazon worker's lawsuit alleging discrimination

    U.S. District Judge Rachel Kovner rejected Smalls' claim that Amazon had fired him because he is Black and had opposed discriminatory COVID-19 policies. Smalls' allegation that Amazon subjected a largely non-white workforce to conditions inferior to that of its mostly white managers, by failing to provide necessary protective gear, failed on the merits as well, Kovner said. Smalls had no immediate comment.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Oil Extends Decline With Geopolitical Tensions Seen Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell sharply as traders weighed the risks to the market’s recent rally, including a potential de-escalation in tension over Ukraine and the resumption of Iran nuclear talks. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Tru

  • Amazon Care expands nationwide

    Amazon.com Inc. announced Tuesday that Amazon Care, the tech giant's virtual health service, has expanded nationwide. In-person services are coming to 20 additional cities in 2022, including New York City, Miami and San Francisco. In-person services are already available in Washington D.C. and seven cities, including Baltimore, Seattle and Los Angeles. Amazon Care launched in 2019. The service was made available for employers in 2021. According to Amazon, the service provides a wide variety of u

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Facebook Repeating Alphabet's Biggest Mistake?

    In 2015, Google announced it would rebrand as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), signaling the company's intentions to be more than just a suite of ad-driven products. Investors cheered the move, sending the stock up 4%, and Google management said the decision was modeled after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, designed to create a conglomerate of thriving tech businesses. Google split Alphabet into two primary segments: Google, which included its ad businesses including YouTube and Google-branded hardware; and other bets, which was made up of "moonshots" like autonomous vehicle start-up Waymo that aimed to solve some of the world's biggest problems.

  • Apple ‘cannot let Amazon get hold of Peloton,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton takeover interest, the outlook for Tesla stock amid supply chain issues, and Meta's sharp value decline after reporting earnings.

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • Tesla Subpoenaed by SEC About Complying With Musk Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. received another subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about a subject that keeps coming up: Elon Musk’s tweeting in 2018 that he was considering taking the carmaker private.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapAmazon Is Raising

  • NFT, crypto startup Alchemy raises $200M in venture capital, hits unicorn status

    Silicon Valley-based Alchemy has raised $200 million, making it the latest cryptocurrency startup to achieve unicorn status, the company announced on Tuesday.

  • Meta exec pitches metaverse business to advertisers

    The metaverse will open up more ways for businesses to make money, an executive from Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc told an advertising conference on Monday, in a presentation complete with a video showing holographic avatars fencing and playing basketball. The company's head of metaverse, Vishal Shah, cited opportunities for brands around digital goods and immersive shopping, speaking over video conference at the Interactive Advertising Bureau's annual leadership meeting in New York. "Without the physical limitations that exist today that put pressure on businesses' bottom line, things like real estate, supply chain and geographical reach, the metaverse will open up more opportunities for businesses to make money," Shah told the audience.

  • 'Matrix Resurrections' co-producer sues Warner Bros. over disappointing box office profits

    A new lawsuit by Village Roadshow Entertainment Group argues a same-day streaming release harmed the film’s success in theaters.