Synchronoss Appoints Stanley Lowe as Chief Information Security Officer

Lowe Brings Over 20 Years of Enterprise Security and Cybersecurity Experience to Help Safeguard Company’s Digital Platforms and IT Infrastructure

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”)(Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced the addition of Stanley Lowe to the Company’s executive management team as Chief Information Security Officer (“CISO”). Lowe will report directly to Patrick Doran, Chief Technology Officer.

Lowe brings to Synchronoss more than 20 years of experience in information security and cybersecurity. Most recently, he was Global Chief Information Security Officer at Zscaler, a cloud-based security company. At Zscaler he was responsible for overseeing all information security and cybersecurity operations, including enterprise security, policies and procedures, platforms, compliance, and risk. He was instrumental in implementing the company’s zero trust security initiative.

In his new role at Synchronoss, Lowe will be responsible for safeguarding the Company’s customer-facing digital assets, including the Personal Cloud, Messaging and Digital products as well as IT infrastructure and endpoint security. Additionally, Lowe will continue to expand the zero trust security methodology at Synchronoss across all systems and environments to mitigate potential risks.

“As a provider of cloud-based solutions serving millions of customers across industries, we value cybersecurity, risk mitigation, and compliance as critical to our business,” said Patrick Doran, Chief Technology Officer at Synchronoss. “Stanley brings a broad range of experience from many organizations, having supported large-scale enterprise security initiatives. We look forward to leveraging his depth and level of experience as Synchronoss continues to expand its offerings.”

Prior to Zscaler, Lowe held executive security positions in various industries including government, life sciences, and management consulting. At Perkin Elmer, Lowe directed all global cybersecurity operations, encompassing 172 sites in 110 countries with a $100 million budget.

Lowe was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Information Security at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs where he led information security and privacy operations for more than 1.8 million devices and 700,000 users.

“Today’s enterprises require a multi-faceted approach to security to mitigate risk of internal and external vulnerabilities as well as IT governance and compliance,” added Lowe. “As Synchronoss continues to introduce new products and scale its operations, I look forward to continuing the implementation of a robust enterprise security strategy and framework.”

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. That’s why more than 1,500 talented Synchronoss employees worldwide strive each day to reimagine a world in sync. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com .

