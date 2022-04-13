U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,446.59
    +49.14 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,564.59
    +344.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,643.59
    +272.02 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.10
    +38.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.23
    +3.63 (+3.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.20
    +4.10 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.18 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0893
    +0.0061 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    +0.0114 (+0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6700
    +0.2820 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,276.63
    +1,775.18 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.16
    +22.51 (+2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Synchronoss Appoints Stanley Lowe as Chief Information Security Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SNCR
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Lowe Brings Over 20 Years of Enterprise Security and Cybersecurity Experience to Help Safeguard Company’s Digital Platforms and IT Infrastructure

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”)(Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced the addition of Stanley Lowe to the Company’s executive management team as Chief Information Security Officer (“CISO”). Lowe will report directly to Patrick Doran, Chief Technology Officer.

Lowe brings to Synchronoss more than 20 years of experience in information security and cybersecurity. Most recently, he was Global Chief Information Security Officer at Zscaler, a cloud-based security company. At Zscaler he was responsible for overseeing all information security and cybersecurity operations, including enterprise security, policies and procedures, platforms, compliance, and risk. He was instrumental in implementing the company’s zero trust security initiative.

In his new role at Synchronoss, Lowe will be responsible for safeguarding the Company’s customer-facing digital assets, including the Personal Cloud, Messaging and Digital products as well as IT infrastructure and endpoint security. Additionally, Lowe will continue to expand the zero trust security methodology at Synchronoss across all systems and environments to mitigate potential risks.

“As a provider of cloud-based solutions serving millions of customers across industries, we value cybersecurity, risk mitigation, and compliance as critical to our business,” said Patrick Doran, Chief Technology Officer at Synchronoss. “Stanley brings a broad range of experience from many organizations, having supported large-scale enterprise security initiatives. We look forward to leveraging his depth and level of experience as Synchronoss continues to expand its offerings.”

Prior to Zscaler, Lowe held executive security positions in various industries including government, life sciences, and management consulting. At Perkin Elmer, Lowe directed all global cybersecurity operations, encompassing 172 sites in 110 countries with a $100 million budget.

Lowe was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Information Security at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs where he led information security and privacy operations for more than 1.8 million devices and 700,000 users.

“Today’s enterprises require a multi-faceted approach to security to mitigate risk of internal and external vulnerabilities as well as IT governance and compliance,” added Lowe. “As Synchronoss continues to introduce new products and scale its operations, I look forward to continuing the implementation of a robust enterprise security strategy and framework.”

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. That’s why more than 1,500 talented Synchronoss employees worldwide strive each day to reimagine a world in sync. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover / Tom Colton
Gateway Group, Inc.
SNCR@gatewayir.com


Recommended Stories

  • How Alibaba Cloud Data Centers Will Reach 100% Clean Energy By 2030

    By Elizabeth Utley

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • Investors in Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) have unfortunately lost 39% over the last year

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...

  • Veru Stock Could Hit $36, Says Oppenheimer

    Avid stock market watchers will know the biotech space operates according to a different rule set. One session can wipe off a huge chunk of a stock’s valuation, if clinical testing goes awry or the regulators pick holes in a drug’s development. Yet, the opposite also holds true; shares can deliver unseemly gains if the news flow is decidedly positive. Fortunately for Veru (VERU) investors, this week saw plenty of the latter. Shares soared by 182% in one session, after the company announced posit

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Bond hacks on tax returns and more as inflation hits 8.5%

    I Bond sales – which hit $3.5 billion in January – keep going strong as inflation rises. Here are some I Bond hacks, including one for tax refunds.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • Why Gap Stock Is Roaring Ahead Today

    Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares were surging 12.4% at 10:27 a.m. ET on Wednesday on speculation that activist investors might target the clothing retailer. According to TheFly.com, Activist Insight suggests "an activist might agitate for changes at Gap," with the Athleta brand a potential spinoff or sale target. Similar comments were recently made by Adrienne Yih, an analyst at Barclays, who suggested falling sales could invite activist interest.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • 3 Things About Moderna That Smart Investors Know

    As the biotech responsible for developing one of the world's first safe and effective messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines against the coronavirus, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is by definition a technologically sophisticated operator. In a nutshell, the overwhelming majority of mRNA programs in the world are in preclinical development, which means that there is probably a plethora of high-impact medicines in the works which nobody has even heard of yet.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Robert Pitts’ Steadfast Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks to buy now according to Robert Pitts’ Steadfast Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Pitts’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Robert Pitts’ Steadfast Capital. Robert Pitts spent several years at […]

  • Fake Tesla Release Sends Lithium Miner's Stock on a Wild Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Lithium Corp. whipsawed on Wednesday after an inauthentic press release circulated claiming electric-vehicle giant Tesla Inc. had acquired the Nevada-based miner. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the P

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • Interest rates may have ‘finally baked in all of the inflation’: Strategist

    Cresset Capital CIO Jack Ablin sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings season in relation to CPI data, oil and jet fuel prices, signs of peaking inflation, consumer behavior, interest rate hikes, and the yield curve inversion.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.