U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.35
    -4.17 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,101.85
    -106.66 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,860.18
    +24.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.81
    -12.95 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.85
    -1.43 (-2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.20
    -31.90 (-1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    -0.89 (-3.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    +0.0270 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3460
    +0.1130 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,367.29
    +2,399.31 (+5.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.91
    +75.58 (+7.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Synchronoss Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $71.5 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 Million, Up 15% Year Over Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.
·13 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Recent Recapitalization Provides Flexibility To Support Long-Term Profitable Growth

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, and digital solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights & Corporate Updates:

  • Revenue for the quarter was $71.5 million.

  • Recurring revenue for the quarter represented 87% of total GAAP revenue.

  • GAAP net loss for the quarter was $23.9 million or $0.54 per share.

  • Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $11.9 million, or $0.27 per share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $13.3 million.

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $32.6 million at quarter end.

  • Completed recapitalization with full year 2021 pro forma savings greater than 50% over the previous capital structure.

  • Cloud solution subscriber growth continues to exceed expectations.

  • Signed commercial agreement with Kitamura for our Cloud solution, our third new Cloud customer this year.

  • Lou Ferraro, EVP of Financial Operations and Chief Human Resources Officer named Acting CFO.

  • Reiterates full-year 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Commenting on the results, Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss, said:

“I am pleased to report another solid quarter for Synchronoss and to share that we completed a comprehensive recapitalization during the quarter, that reduces our projected 2021 full year pro forma financial obligations by over 50%. With this recapitalization complete, we believe we will enable long-term sustainable growth in both revenue and profits, and as a result, deliver increased shareholder value. I want to thank the entire team at Synchronoss for their continued contributions to make these results possible.” He continued, “I also want to welcome Lou Ferraro as our Acting CFO. He has been with the Company for three and a half years most recently as our Executive Vice President of Financial Operations and Chief Human Resources Officer, and has spearheaded many of the improvements in the company’s operating expenses and financial controls.”

Three Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

% Change

Revenues

$

71,532

$

76,535

(6.5

)

%

Loss from continuing operations, before taxes

(2,621

)

(8,666

)

69.8

%

Net loss1

(23,946

)

(10,148

)

(136.0

)

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

13,277

$

11,549

15.0

%


Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

% Change

Revenues

$

137,031

$

153,657

(10.8

)

%

Loss from continuing operations, before taxes

(15,150

)

(24,448

)

38.0

%

Net loss1

(46,506

)

(22,423

)

(107.4

)

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

18,814

$

13,307

41.4

%

________________________

1 Includes $10.4 million preferred stock amortization costs accelerated due to Series A Preferred stock redemption.

Lou Ferraro, Acting CFO of Synchronoss, added:

"We are pleased with our continued growth in our Cloud solution subscribers, the addition of our third new Cloud customer this year, and improved operating results. With my expanded responsibilities, I look forward to continuing our focus on profitable revenue growth, continued cost management, and delivering improved shareholder value."

Reiterating full year 2021 Guidance

Synchronoss is reiterating its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2021. The Company continues to expect revenue for the full year 2021 to be in a range of $275-285 million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $32-37 million.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Conference Call Details

Synchronoss will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) today to discuss the financial results. To access the live call, dial 877-930-7767 or +1 253-336-7416 (International) and give the conference ID 1484858.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.synchronoss.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will be available for one week. To access the call replay dial 855-859-2056 and enter the conference ID, 1484858.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Synchronoss has provided in this release selected financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes historical non-GAAP revenues, gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, operating income (loss), net income (loss), effective tax rate, and earnings (loss) per share. Synchronoss uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Synchronoss’ ongoing operational performance. Synchronoss believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Synchronoss’ industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. As noted, the non-GAAP financial results discussed above add back fair value stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, which include restructuring and cease-use lease expense, litigation, remediation and refiling costs and amortization of intangibles associated with acquisitions.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed above. Investors are encouraged to also review the Balance Sheet, Statement of Operations, and Statement of Cash Flow. As previously mentioned, a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services and content they love. That’s why more than 1,500 talented Synchronoss employees worldwide strive each day to reimagine a world in sync. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Synchronoss and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “believes,” “potential” or “continue” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Synchronoss has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks relating to the Company’s ability to sustain or increase revenue from its larger customers and generate revenue from new customers, the Company’s expectations regarding expenses and revenue, the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources, the impact of investments and legal proceedings involving the Company, including the investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice described in the Company’s most recent SEC filings, and other risks and factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, which are on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors:
Todd Kehrli or Joo-Hun Kim
MKR Investor Relations
623-745-4046
investor@synchronoss.com


SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (In thousands)

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

32,570

$

33,671

Accounts receivable, net

44,202

47,849

Operating lease right-of-use assets

29,703

34,538

Goodwill

229,610

232,771

Other Assets

127,605

133,426

Total assets

$

463,690

$

482,255

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Accounts Payable and Accrued expenses

$

72,777

$

82,075

Debt, current

10,000

Deferred revenues

41,095

45,614

Debt, non-current

117,189

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

40,315

44,273

Other liabilities

17,852

19,370

Preferred Stock

72,506

237,641

Stockholders’ equity

101,956

43,282

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

463,690

$

482,255

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net revenues

$

71,532

$

76,535

$

137,031

$

153,657

Costs and expenses:

Cost of revenues1

27,142

29,480

55,779

64,951

Research and development

17,197

19,096

34,594

38,884

Selling, general and administrative

21,909

24,640

39,837

50,984

Restructuring charges

877

4,493

1,590

5,943

Depreciation and amortization

8,485

10,284

18,352

21,640

Total costs and expenses

75,610

87,993

150,152

182,402

Loss from continuing operations

(4,078

)

(11,458

)

(13,121

)

(28,745

)

Interest income

25

1,509

30

1,568

Interest expense

(144

)

(84

)

(239

)

(329

)

Other Income (expense)

1,576

1,367

(1,820

)

3,058

Loss from continuing operations, before taxes

(2,621

)

(8,666

)

(15,150

)

(24,448

)

Benefit for income taxes

201

7,972

364

20,404

Net loss from continuing operations

(2,420

)

(694

)

(14,786

)

(4,044

)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

(50

)

(165

)

286

(182

)

Preferred stock dividend

(21,476

)

(9,289

)

(32,006

)

(18,197

)

Net loss attributable to Synchronoss

$

(23,946

)

$

(10,148

)

$

(46,506

)

$

(22,423

)

Earnings (loss) per share

Basic

$

(0.54

)

$

(0.24

)

$

(1.07

)

$

(0.54

)

Diluted

$

(0.54

)

$

(0.24

)

$

(1.07

)

$

(0.54

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

44,131

41,697

43,438

41,482

Diluted

44,131

41,697

43,438

41,482

________________________
1 Cost of revenues excludes depreciation and amortization which are shown separately.


SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Net loss continuing operations

$

(14,786

)

$

(4,044

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Non-cash items

22,584

30,122

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

369

(24,470

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

8,167

1,608

Investing activities:

Purchases of fixed assets

(1,250

)

(424

)

Purchases of intangible assets and capitalized software

(10,959

)

(8,685

)

Other investing activities

550

2,175

Net cash used in investing activities

(11,659

)

(6,934

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,687

9,991

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(296

)

(895

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(1,101

)

3,770

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

33,671

39,001

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

32,570

$

42,771

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:

GAAP Revenue

$

71,532

$

76,535

$

137,031

$

153,657

Less: Cost of revenues

27,142

29,480

55,779

64,951

Gross Profit

44,390

47,055

81,252

88,706

Add / (Less):

Stock-based compensation expense

379

641

857

1,394

Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense

243

27

283

Adjusted Gross Profit

44,769

47,939

82,136

90,383

Adjusted Gross Margin

62.6

%

62.6

%

59.9

%

58.8

%

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP Net loss attributable to Synchronoss

(23,946

)

(10,148

)

(46,506

)

(22,423

)

Add / (Less):

Stock-based compensation expense

2,345

4,987

5,066

10,156

Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense

2,918

7,003

4,975

8,699

Amortization expense

3,206

4,062

6,815

8,696

Litigation, remediation and refiling costs

3,607

733

3,542

1,557

Non-GAAP Net (loss) income attributable to Synchronoss

$

(11,870

)

$

6,637

$

(26,108

)

$

6,685

Diluted Non-GAAP Net (loss) income per share

$

(0.27

)

$

0.16

$

(0.60

)

$

0.16

Weighted shares outstanding - Dilutive

44,131

41,697

43,438

41,482

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Net loss attributable to Synchronoss

$

(23,946

)

$

(22,560

)

$

(10,892

)

$

(15,367

)

$

(10,148

)

$

(46,506

)

$

(22,423

)

Add / (Less):

Stock-based compensation expense

2,345

2,721

(3,410

)

4,391

4,987

5,066

10,156

Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense

2,918

2,057

1,222

6,580

7,003

4,975

8,699

Litigation, remediation and refiling costs, net

3,607

(65

)

1,145

1,943

733

3,542

1,557

Depreciation and amortization

8,485

9,867

9,834

12,212

10,284

18,352

21,640

Interest income

(25

)

(5

)

(9

)

(20

)

(1,509

)

(30

)

(1,567

)

Interest Expense

144

95

75

72

84

239

329

Other Income, net

(1,576

)

3,396

(3,793

)

(2,684

)

(1,367

)

1,820

(3,059

)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(201

)

(163

)

2,039

(8,744

)

(7,972

)

(364

)

(20,404

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

50

(336

)

101

60

165

(286

)

182

Preferred dividend1

21,476

10,530

10,099

9,685

9,289

32,006

18,197

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

13,277

$

5,537

$

6,411

$

8,128

$

11,549

$

18,814

$

13,307

________________________

1 Includes $10.4 million preferred stock amortization costs accelerated due to Series A Preferred stock redemption.


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$

5,906

$

16,624

$

8,167

$

1,608

Add / (Less):

Capitalized software

(5,917

)

(4,257

)

(10,959

)

(8,685

)

Property and equipment

(529

)

(175

)

(1,250

)

(424

)

Free Cashflow

(540

)

12,192

(4,042

)

(7,501

)

Add: Litigation, remediation and refiling costs

3,607

733

3,542

1,557

Adjusted Free Cashflow

$

3,067

$

12,925

$

(500

)

$

(5,944

)


Recommended Stories

  • EXFO Inc. Announces Increase in Purchase Price to $US6.25 for Going-Private Transaction and Entering into Support and Voting Agreements with Large Minority Shareholders

    EXFO Inc. ("EXFO" or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF), announces that 11172239 Canada Inc. (the "Purchaser") has agreed to increase the purchase price for the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of EXFO, from US $6.00 to US $6.25 per subordinate voting share not held directly or indirectly by Germain Lamonde and Philippe Morin. The parties have also amended the arrangement agreement dated June 7, 2021, as amended on July 6, 2021 and July 12, 2021 a

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • Earnings Update: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ), which a week ago released some...

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, an investment management firm, published its “International Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of 5.17% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index, by comparison returned 4.94% […]

  • Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Were Soaring on Monday

    Shares of cryptocurrency mining stocks were soaring on Monday. Among them were BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT), and CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK). First, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued rising over the weekend and currently sits around $45,900 per bitcoin, according to CoinDesk.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose sharply on Monday, climbing nearly 3%. The gain for the electric vehicle maker's stock was likely driven by an analyst's move to increase his price target for shares, as well as a somewhat bullish day for many growth stocks like Tesla. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks Tesla will see improved profit margins next year.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • Cloudflare's (NYSE:NET) Record Quarter is Paving the Way Towards a Profitable Future

    Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) ended the second quarter on a strong growth note. They acquired new customers and increased the services sold to their existing base. We will take a look at the long-term predictions for the company and put their earnings into perspective.

  • 10 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 energy monthly dividend stocks. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the energy sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. The years 2020 and 2021 have been extremely challenging and transformational for the global […]

  • BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After Shares Notch Another Record High?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after hitting notching new record highs after inking new supply deals for its Covid vaccine?