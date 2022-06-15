U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,748.00
    +11.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,438.00
    +63.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,369.50
    +55.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,712.10
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.73
    -0.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.03
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0437
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    +0.1170 (+3.48%)
     

  • Vix

    32.69
    -1.33 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2018
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0240
    -0.4560 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,822.86
    -265.81 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.64
    -4.61 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,481.92
    -147.94 (-0.56%)
     

Synchronous Condenser Market is expected to reach US$ 1.01 Bn in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 8.2% CAGR during 2022-2029 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Synchronous Condenser Market by Type, Cooling Type, Starting Method, Reactive Power Rating and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights has recently published its latest report on the synchronous condenser market, which includes global industry analysis 2014–2021 and opportunity assessment 2022–2029. The report explores the synchronous condenser market and highlights important insights during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

As per the key findings, the global synchronous condenser market is anticipated to experience prominent growth over the forecast period, due to multiple driving factors such as increasing number of HVDC projects in developing economies such as India, Indonesia, China, and conversion of conventional generators & cooling plants to synchronous condensers.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4239

The global synchronous condenser market value at US$ 1.01 Bn in 2022, and is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. This growth is majorly driven by the integration of renewable energy through solar and wind power plants and increasing installation of synchronous condensers to carry robust functioning of the power plants.

Rapid inclination towards wind and solar energy, in an attempt to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels has been generating significant demand for synchronous condensers in recent years. According to FMI analysis, manufacturers are setting their sights on countries, such as China which is making great strides to increase energy production from non-fossil fuel sources.

Newer Opportunities Identified in Middle East & Africa

Regions such as North America and Europe, are likely to hold prominent market shares in terms of value. However, the South Asiam market is estimated to project lucrative growth in the global synchronous condenser market over the forecast period of 2022-2029. This growth in the region is propelled by the rapid technological advancements and growing number of HVDC projects in prominent countries such as India and Indonesia, among others.

Furthermore, the market of synchronous condensers is expected to grow predominantly in prominent countries of Middle East and Africa including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Nigeria, and U.A.E., owing to various macroeconomic factors such as growing urbanization, stable political & social backdrop, and rapid industrialization.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4239

Increasing number of market players in the region have gained the confidence of foreign investors and grid operators to invest in the market. Moreover, refurbishment of synchronous condensers from old conventional plants and generators to new machines have added expressively positive momentum over the few past years.

Also, rapidly growing number of HVDC projects in MEA and installment of sustainable energy plants have boosted the demand for synchronous condensers to provide stability and robust functioning of power plants. These factors have resulted in significant growth of the synchronous condenser market in the region.

Rising Number of HVDC and Related Substation Projects Creating New Opportunities for Synchronous Condenser Manufacturers

The global market of synchronous condensers has been segmented on the basis of different types of synchronous condensers, their multiple applications, and regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa.

  • By product, newly built synchronous condenser is likely to hold prominent value shares of the global synchronous condenser market. This has majorly resulted from the increasing adoption of synchronous condensers over conventional cooling gas plants and increasing installation of solar and wind farms in several countries.

  • On the basis of cooling, the water cooled segment is expected to consume majority share of the global synchronous condenser market value. This is driven by the increasing demand for water cooled synchronous condensers across several regions. Furthermore, it is expected that the application of synchronous condensers in power plants and other similar machines will grow prominently throughout the forecast period.

  • On the basis of power rating, synchronous condensers ranging from less than 50 MVAR and from 50 to 80 MVAR are expected to consume majority share of the global synchronous condenser market value. This is driven by the increasing construction of synchronous condensers under specified power ratings by key market players across several regions.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4239

Synchronous Condenser Market: Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the prominent market players, who have established themselves as leaders in the global synchronous condenser market. Some of the examples of key players in the global synchronous condenser market are ABB Ltd., General Electric, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, WEG, Eaton Corp. PLC, Voith GmbH, Ansaldo Energia, Toshiba Corporation, and Sustainable Power Systems Inc., among others.

The global synchronous condenser market is significantly consolidated with some players holding prominent shares of the market. These players are offering synchronous condensers under their business segments such as F.A.CT.S., and motors & generators, among others.

Synchronous Condenser Market by Category

Product:

  • New synchronous condenser

  • Refurbished synchronous condenser

Cooling Type:

  • Air cooled

  • Hydrogen cooled

  • Water cooled

Power Rating:

  • Less than 50 MVAR

  • 50 to 80 MVAR

  • 80 to 100 MVAR

  • 100 to 150 MVAR

  • 150 to 200 MVAR

  • Above 200 MVAR

Starting Method:

  • Static frequency converter

  • Pony motors

  • Others

End Use:

  • Electrical power utilities

    • Electric grids

    • Solar farms

  • Mining

  • Commercial

  • Others

Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East

  • Africa

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4239

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

  3.3. Synchronous Condensers versus Competitive Products (Generator, Capacitor Reactor, Static VAR Compensator, STATCOM)

  3.4. Advancements in Synchronous Condensers

4. Key Success Factors

  4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

  4.2. Product USPs / Features

  4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

Full TOC click Here

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Industrial Automation

Cryogenic Systems Market Size: Cryogenic Systems Market by Cryogen, End-Use & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Blind Spot Detection Market Share: Blind Spot Detection Market by Technology, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Pipes Market Trends: Pipes Market by Material Type, Flavor, Diameter, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Stacker Crane Market Analysis: Stacker Crane Market by Operation Type, End-use Industry, Application, Type & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Solar Invertor Market Outlook: Solar Invertor Market by Type, System Type & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Hammer Mill Market Forecast: Hammer Mill Market by Product Type, Capacity, Application, End Use Industry & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Construction Anchors Market Sales: Construction Anchors Market by Product Type, Application, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Value: Absorbent Glass Mat Battery Market by Type, Voltage, End-User, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

RFID Kanban Systems Market Demand: RFID Kanban Systems Market by Type, Component, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Screw Air End Market Type: Screw Air End Market by Capacity, Technology, Stage, Driver Type, Type, End-Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/synchronous-condensers-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • Nio shares rally 16% after Chinese EV maker teases new model

    American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. jumped more than 16% Tuesday after the Chinese EV maker teased a "new model" in a countdown on its website. The ADRs are on pace for their largest percent increase since March 16, when they rallied nearly 26%, and poised to snap a three-day losing streak. Nio earlier this month said it delivered 7,024 vehicles in May, including 5,317 premium electric SUVs of different sizes and configurations and 1,707 ET7s, the company's newer electric sedan. It said the

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has served as Warren Buffett's investment vehicle for over 50 years, and the legendary investor was busy buying shares of several stocks in the first quarter. Out of the dozens of stocks Berkshire reported holding in Q1, three Motley Fool contributors selected Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as great companies worth buying in this bear market. John Ballard (Apple): If you're going to piggyback the greatest investor of all time, why not start with his biggest bet.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Meeting Starts; Elon Musk To Make Twitter Move; Apple Stock Up Amid MLS Deal

    The Dow Jones fell as the latest Fed meeting kicked off. Elon Musk is to make a Twitter move. Apple stock popped amid an MLS deal.

  • How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

    S&P 500 entered bear market country on June 13, down 21% from its high on Jan. 3, while Nasdaq has been in a bear market since March 2022.

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Recession Fear Crashes 11 Major Stocks Below 4 Bucks A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • MicroStrategy CEO Saylor Says No Margin Call on Bitcoin Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. Chief Executive Michael Saylor told investors not to worry about a potential margin call on a Bitcoin-backed loan, saying the company has ample collateral to pledge if necessary. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyWHO Will Rena

  • Caterpillar to move headquarters to Texas from Illinois in fresh blow to the Chicago area

    Caterpillar Inc. will move its headquarters to near Dallas-Forth Worth, in another blow to the Chicago area, which last month lost the Boeing headquarters.

  • Caterpillar Follows Boeing In Chicago Exit, Moving Global Headquarters To Dallas-Fort Worth

    "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move," said CEO Jim Umpleby.

  • The investor who spotted Madoff’s fraud early has a whole new worry

    Edward Thorp is an investing and mathematical legend — from spotting Bernie Madoff’s fraud as well as identifying Warren Buffett’s investing acumen early, to coming up with blackjack game theory. It was a sobering if measured reply — the inductee to the Blackjack Hall of Fame said he was reading about what’s going on with American society. “You could have the choices I just described — a devolution, evolution or revolution,” Thorp said.

  • Why New Oriental Education, TAL Eduction, and Gaotu Techedu Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) -- all for-profit Chinese education stocks -- were rising today, likely for two reasons. First, an analyst's positive note for New Oriental sent shares higher yesterday and likely helped it continue climbing today, while helping its rivals' stocks jump as well. Second, recent reports have highlighted that for-profit education companies, including New Oriental, have begun incorporating e-commerce sales on their technology platforms in an effort to stay afloat after the Chinese government cracked down on the for-profit education sector.

  • Dow Jones Futures: No Time To Be Brave As Market Awaits Supersize Fed Rate Hike

    Neither scenario seems great for stocks. The major indexes closed mixed Tuesday as bond yields kept soaring.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oil Stocks From One of the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    As we approach mid-year, it’s time to take stock of the oil markets. Prices are up, near $119 per barrel of crude oil right now, and indications are that they’ll keep going up. Industry experts are predicting a rise to $150 per barrel, but in quiet tones and small print they’re indicating chances for $175 or even $180 by year’s end, with high prices continuing into next year. If they’re right, then markets generally are in for a shock. Oil – and energy, generally – are upstream of everything els

  • Enterprise Products proposes $5B petrochemical expansion in Beaumont

    The proposed $5 billion to $5.25 billion cracker would have the capacity to produce 2 million tons of ethylene per year, Enterprise said, making it one of the largest in the world.

  • SEC expands investigation into Donald Trump’s Truth Social

    Focus is on company’s communications with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

  • FedEx Surges Most Since 1986 on Activist-Backed Overhaul Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp.’s shares soared the most in almost 36 years after the courier hiked its dividend and announced board changes in coordination with activist investor D.E. Shaw & Co., a bold shakeup just two weeks into the tenure of new Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapBiden

  • Oil prices settle lower; natural-gas futures drop more than 16%

    Oil futures gave up early gains to finish with a loss on Tuesday, pressured after Bloomberg reported that a U.S. senator may propose a plan to impose a federal surtax on certain oil companies in a move to curb inflation. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled at their lowest in five weeks as full repairs to a damaged Freeport LNG terminal isn't expected until later this year. The Freeport LNG news is "a near-term headwind for U.S. natgas prices as it will add an estimated 2.0 [billion cubic feet] of supply to our domestic market until the facility resumes operations at full strength later in the year," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research.