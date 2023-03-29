U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

Synchrony to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 19, 2023

PR Newswire
·1 min read

STAMFORD, Conn., March 29, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) plans to report its first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  A conference call to discuss Synchrony's results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Presentations.

Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)
Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners."  We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences.  We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contacts

Investor Relations: 
Kathryn Miller 
(203) 585-6291

Media Relations
Lisa Lanspery
(203) 585-6143

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-april-19-2023-301783601.html

SOURCE Synchrony

