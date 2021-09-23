U.S. markets closed

Synchrony to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 19, 2021

·1 min read
In this article:
STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) plans to report its third quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A conference call to discuss Synchrony's results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Presentations.

Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)
About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Kathryn Miller
(203) 585-6291

kathryn.miller@syf.com

