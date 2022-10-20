U.S. markets closed

Synchrony Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.23 Per Share

·2 min read

Company also declares preferred stock dividend

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock, payable on November 10, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2022.

Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)
Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock").  Each outstanding share of the Series A Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series A Preferred Stock.  The dividend of approximately $14.06 per share (equivalent to $0.351563 per outstanding depositary share) is payable on November 15, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2022.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners."  We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences.  We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Kathryn Miller
Synchrony
InvestorRelations@syf.com
(203) 585-6291

Media Relations:
Lisa Lanspery
Synchrony
lisa.lanspery@syf.com
203-585-6143

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-announces-quarterly-common-stock-dividend-of-0-23-per-share-301653799.html

SOURCE Synchrony

