Synchrony Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

Company also declares preferred stock dividend

STAMFORD, Conn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock, payable on May 12, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on May 2, 2022.

Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)
Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series A Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend of approximately $14.06 per share (equivalent to $0.351563 per outstanding depositary share) is payable on May 16, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on May 2, 2022.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, powersports, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Kathryn Miller
(203) 585-6291
InvestorRelations@syf.com

Media Relations:
Lisa Lanspery
(203) 585-6143
lisa.lanspery@syf.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-announces-quarterly-common-stock-dividend-of-0-22-per-share-301530402.html

SOURCE Synchrony

