U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,356.45
    -53.68 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,297.73
    -66.77 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,539.29
    -315.83 (-2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.03
    -29.48 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.26
    -0.34 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.10
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    +0.0480 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3507
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8890
    -0.0710 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,923.85
    +357.64 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    831.82
    +11.23 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Synchrony Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SYF
  • SYF-PA

Company also declares preferred stock dividend

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock, payable on February 17, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2022.

Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)
Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series A Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend of approximately $14.06 per share (equivalent to $0.351563 per outstanding depositary share) is payable on February 15, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2022.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Kathryn Miller
(203) 585-6291

Jennifer Church
(203) 585-6508

InvestorRelations@syf.com

Media Relations:
Sue Bishop
(203) 585-2802
susan.bishopmangino@syf.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-announces-quarterly-common-stock-dividend-of-0-22-per-share-301468142.html

SOURCE Synchrony Financial

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft beats Q2 estimates, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Microsoft's after-hours trading. Greg Swenson, Brigg Macadam Founding Partner, and John Kicklighter, DailyFX Chief Strategist, provide additional commentary on Microsoft's earnings during a volatile market.

  • Microsoft tops analysts' expectations in Q2 as cloud revenue soars 46%

    Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday beating analysts' expectations on strong demand for its cloud services.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Again Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower again on Tuesday morning, as investors continued to sell down volatile growth stocks while awaiting results of the Federal Reserve Bank Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. As of 10:45 a.m. ET today, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.1% from Monday's closing price. Nio's recent share-price decline doesn't seem to be about the business itself.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Stock Exploded Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) surged higher on Tuesday, soaring as much as 25.1%. The catalyst that drove the oral healthcare company higher was a strategic shift to cut costs and focus on its most profitable markets. SmileDirectClub announced that it was taking a number of "strategic actions" to position the company for future growth while improving its business performance.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Down Sharply on Tuesday

    Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) took a hit on Tuesday, extending a bearish trend for shares this year. The growth stock is likely down due to a combination of a tough day in the overall market and another price-target cut on Shopify shares from an analyst. KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered his price target for the stock on Tuesday, dropping it from $1,750 to $1,250.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Why Pinterest Stock Was Falling Today

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) got hit with some analyst downgrades today that weighed on the stock. Pinterest will have something to prove when it reports fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, Feb. 3, after the market close. Pinterest is rolling out new video content in the app (Idea Pins), which it believes will make the platform more shoppable and drive engagement and monetization higher.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Tanked 5% Today

    Shares of edge computing and internet infrastructure company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were down over 5% today as of 3 p.m. ET. For the most part, this is simply a continuation of the selling pressure that has hit Cloudflare and other high-growth but richly valued tech stocks in recent months. With the Federal Reserve on course to start raising interest rates, high-growth business valuations are under pressure.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Ken Fisher is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks. Ken Fisher is perhaps one of the most well known investors and hedge fund managers in the financial […]

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Rivian and other electric vehicle stocks get clobbered amid selloff

    Rivian (RIVN) and other electric vehicle stocks are getting hammered amid this selloff — specifically, shares of companies with low revenue and no profit yet.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) had risen 2.9% as of the market close on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson announced fourth-quarter sales of $24.8 billion. The company posted earnings per share of $1.77 based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Wells Fargo to raise dividend by 25%

    Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. rose 0.4% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the bank said it will raise its quarterly dividend by 25%. For shareholders of record on Feb. 4, the bank will pay out on March 1 a dividend of 25 cents a share, up from 20 cents in the previous quarter. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.87%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF of 1.66% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.42%. "As I

  • Microsoft stock turns green after strong sales forecast, reversing a post-earnings decline

    Microsoft Corp. sales topped $50 billion for the first time in the holiday quarter of 2021 and easily topped earnings expectations, but shares still fell in late trading Tuesday.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: What's Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio?

    You must keep up on Warren Buffett stocks: The Berkshire Hathaway chief sticks to a winning investing formula, but he does not sit still.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • Is IBM ready to make another Red Hat-like deal? What analysts are saying.

    Two and a half years after IBM closed on its $34 billion mega-buy of Raleigh’s Red Hat, could another buyout be on the horizon?

  • Biden administration readies executive order on crypto

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the White House's plans to release a National Security Council memorandum that will regulate cryptocurrencies as soon as early February.