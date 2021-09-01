U.S. markets closed

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) will host an Investor Day on Thursday, September 9, 2021 via live video stream. During the event, members of Synchrony's executive leadership team will discuss the Company's business model, long-term growth strategy and financial operating framework, and current quarter outlook. Prepared presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) followed by a Q&A session.

Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)
Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)

To register for the event and to access the live video stream, please visit the Synchrony Investor Relations website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com.

About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Investor Relations:
Kathryn Miller
(203) 585-6291
InvestorRelations@syf.com

Jennifer Church
(203) 585-6508
InvestorRelations@syf.com

Media Relations:
Sue Bishop
(203) 585-2802
susan.bishopmangino@syf.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-to-host-investor-day-301367712.html

SOURCE Synchrony Financial

