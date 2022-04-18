U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

Synchrony Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

·2 min read
In this article:
  • SYF
STAMFORD, Conn. , April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) today announced its first quarter 2022 results for the period ending March 31, 2022. The earnings news release, financial tables and related materials can be found on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.synchrony.com/financial-results.

Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)
Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)

Today at 8:00 AM Eastern Time, Brian Doubles, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Wenzel Sr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results and outlook for certain business drivers. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the investor relations website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, under events and presentations. A replay will also be available on the website.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, powersports, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Investor Relations

Kathryn Miller
(203) 585-6291
Kathryn.Miller@syf.com

Media Relations

Lisa Lanspery
(203) 585-6143
Lisa.Lanspery@syf.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-reports-first-quarter-2022-results-301525226.html

SOURCE Synchrony Financial

