U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,080.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,549.00
    -50.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,030.00
    -12.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.60
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.54
    +0.99 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.10
    +36.20 (+2.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.56 (+2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0453
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.82
    -1.07 (-4.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2193
    +0.0131 (+1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0640
    -2.0160 (-1.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,117.61
    +237.57 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.76
    +5.06 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.73
    +5.68 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Syncona Limited Portfolio Company Successfully Completes Tender Offer and Acquisition of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
·4 min read
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (“AGTC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGTC), announced today the successful completion of the previously announced tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of AGTC by a portfolio company of Syncona Limited (LON: SYNC) (“Syncona”). The Offer, as extended, expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on November 30, 2022, and the acquisition was completed through a merger under Section 251(h) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware. Pursuant to the terms of the definitive merger agreement, AGTC stockholders are entitled to receive $0.34 per share in cash at closing, plus up to an additional $0.73 per share payable pursuant to contingent value rights (CVRs) upon the achievement of specified milestones.

As a result of the merger, AGTC has become an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Syncona Limited. In the merger, each share of AGTC (other than those shares held by Syncona or AGTC or any of their respective subsidiaries or shares held by any stockholder who properly demand appraisal under Delaware law) was cancelled and converted into the right to receive the same consideration, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes, that was paid in the Offer. As of November 30, 2022, the common stock of AGTC will no longer be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Stock Market.

About AGTC
AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is designing and constructing critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies with the potential to address unmet patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs in XLRP and ACHM CNGB3 leverage its technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with inherited retinal diseases. Its preclinical programs build on the AGTC’s AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical needs in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders, and has entered into strategic collaborations with companies including Bionic Sight, Inc., an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding, and Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology.

About Syncona Limited
Syncona's purpose is to invest to extend and enhance human life. We do this by founding and building companies to deliver transformational treatments to patients in areas of high unmet need.

Our strategy is to found, build and fund companies around exceptional science to create a diversified portfolio of 15-20 globally leading healthcare businesses for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We focus on developing treatments for patients by working in close partnership with world-class academic founders and management teams. Our balance sheet underpins our strategy enabling us to take a long-term view as we look to improve the lives of patients with no or poor treatment options, build sustainable life science companies and deliver strong risk-adjusted returns to shareholders.

Forward-looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will be” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of the Company, the anticipated contingent value right payments, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks relating to product development and commercialization and demand for AGTC’s products (and, as such, uncertainty that the milestones for the contingent value right payments may not be achieved); and other risks related to Company’s business detailed from time-to-time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Company’s SEC filings and reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022 and subsequent quarterly and current reports filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report as a result of new information, future events or changes in their expectations, except as required by law.

IR Contact: 
David Carey
Lazar FINN Partners
T: (212) 867-1768
david.carey@finnpartners.com

Corporate Contact:
Jonathan Lieber
Chief Financial Officer
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
T: (617) 843-5778
jlieber@agtc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Up More Than 300%: 3 Monster Growth Stocks Flying Under the Radar

    For the past couple of months or so, the markets have mostly been trending upwards. However, such has been the strength of 2022’s inflation-driven/interest-rate-hiking environment that all the major indexes are still showing year-to date losses. As a result, most portfolios are painted some shade of red. But not all have been tarnished with the same stock market brush. As is always the case, some have gone against the grain and have managed to completely sidestep the bear and exhibit some very r

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warns that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history, urges investors to dump paper assets — he likes these 3 real assets instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • TD Bank Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results

    TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2022. Reported earnings were $6.7 billion, up 76% compared with the fourth quarter last year, and adjusted earnings were $4.1 billion, up 5%.

  • Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Devon Energy Stock

    Both oil stocks offer big yields and are excellent choices for income investors, but one could outperform in certain situations.

  • General Electric sets details of healthcare division spin-off

    General Electric announced that its healthcare division spinoff will take place on Jan. 3, with shares trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker GEHC.

  • Eleven Stocks Turned $10,000 To $261,421 In 11 Months

    Most S&P 500 investors got a little gain this month. But investors willing to look off the beaten path found huge gains.

  • Market rally: Fed Chair Powell ‘snatched victory from jaws of defeat,’ strategist says

    Cornerstone Wealth Senior Investment Analyst Sean Bandazian and Opimas CEO Octavio Marenzi examine the conditions surrounding fresh market gains following Fed Chair Powell's latest rate hike comments, while also discussing the market outlook, inflation, and mortgages in the housing market.

  • XPeng stock surges following strong earnings, production outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Xpeng shares following the EV developer's latest earnings report and production figures.

  • Credit Suisse shares get closer to offer price in $2.4 billion cash call

    Credit Suisse shares fell to a fresh record low on Thursday approaching the offer price of the 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.37 billion) rights issue the loss-making bank needs to help stabilise its finances. The rights issue, which is part of a broader capital raise worth $4 billion francs, is guaranteed by a group of banks.

  • Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately

    The richest man in the world runs five companies. And he never hesitates to let the world know what he thinks.

  • Salesforce stock falls amid weakened Q4 guidance, CEO resignation

    Shares of Salesforce fell despite the company's Q3 earnings beat after news of co-CEO Bret Taylor resigning and weakened fourth-quarter guidance.

  • Why Knot Offshore Partners Stock Is Plunging Today

    Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."

  • Credit Suisse's fund outflows may spark M&A talk - JPMorgan

    Continued client outflows at Credit Suisse could spark speculation of a takeover of the embattled Swiss bank and may lead to the partial sale of its domestic unit, analysts at JPMorgan said on Thursday. Credit Suisse has reported steep outflows as wealthy clients move assets elsewhere, while the bank battles to recover from a string of scandals by focusing more on its flagship wealth management franchise and pruning back investment banking. JPMorgan said in a note to clients that it expected fourth-quarter outflows of 80 billion Swiss francs ($85 billion) in wealth management and 107 billion francs in total compared to the 84 billion total for this year as of Nov. 11.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    There is no shortage of beaten-down stocks in the market, and that's true of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched portfolio. Berkshire owns about four dozen different stocks, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself, and many are down by 20%, 30%, or much more from recent highs. It's rare to find a company that is dominant in two distinct industries, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly falls into this category.

  • FTX’s Collapse Was a Crime, Not an Accident

    Sam Bankman-Fried is a con man and fraudster of historic proportions. But you might not learn that from the New York Times.

  • Top Dividend Stocks: Leading Biotech AbbVie Hikes Payout

    With a long track record of payouts, top dividend stock AbbVie is once again in focus, generating a strong yield with stable fundamentals

  • CIBC announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results

    CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2022.

  • Why Netflix, Apple, Amazon, and Other FAANG-M Stocks Rocketed Higher Today

    Uncertainty regarding the length and duration of the downturn have hung over the market like an anvil this year, with many investors afraid to buy the dip for fear of suffering further declines. Add to that the Federal Reserve Bank's relentless campaign of rising interest rates to combat persistent inflation, and it's no wonder that consumers and investors alike have shifted their behavior based on the tough macroeconomic conditions. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) surged 9.2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) jumped 5.4%, honorary member Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) climbed 5.8%, while Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) each rallied 4.5% by the time the market closed on Wednesday.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

    There are plenty of attractive stocks that offer high dividend yields and are ripe for the picking as we roll into the end of the year. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December that especially stand out. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) offers a juicy dividend yield of over 9.7%.

  • 3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%

    Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently: NewLake Capital Partners Inc. (OTCX: NLCP) is a New Canaan, Connecticut-based industrial REIT that specializes in acquiring, triple-net leasing an