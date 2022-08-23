U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,144.25
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,074.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,925.00
    +15.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,921.00
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.85
    +1.49 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.30
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9925
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.68
    +3.08 (+14.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1764
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4410
    -0.0440 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,408.08
    +135.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.14
    +2.19 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.72
    -49.07 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

New Syncron Dealer to Dealer (D2D) Software Extends a Dealer's Supply Chain to Speed Repair Times and Maximize Customer Loyalty

·3 min read

By giving dealers visibility into parts inventories outside their distribution networks, Syncron D2D accelerates repair times while reducing shipping costs, excess stock, and parts returns

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron today announced the launch of Syncron D2D, a powerful solution enhancement to Retail Inventory that reduces service repair times and increases revenue by extending parts inventory beyond dealer distribution networks to alternate dealers. Syncron D2D goes further than existing solutions with capabilities like parts distribution center (PDC) backorder recovery, a feature that automatically triggers a parts search and eliminates manual processing. By seamlessly integrating with existing retail inventory systems and includes a powerful mobile app, Syncron D2D maximizes parts availability and customer satisfaction while reducing excess stock and costs.

(PRNewsfoto/Syncron)
(PRNewsfoto/Syncron)

"With Syncron D2D, OEMs use the entire dealer network inventory to cut backorder times and increase same-day repair."

"With the pressure to get customers up and running again faster than ever, OEMs can no longer afford to rely on local dealer inventory only. The inventory breadth and depth required to serve the aftermarket is simply too big and lead times from OEM distribution centers, especially for parts out of stock, are too long," says Staffan Theander, director of Service Supply Chain Solutions, Syncron. "With Syncron D2D, OEMs can use the entire dealer network inventory to cut backorder times and increase same-day repair rates while reducing network excess inventory and parts returns. This next-level inventory optimization and parts distribution, paired with the cost and time-saving automation of previously manual processes, makes Syncron D2D a game-changer for OEMs, dealers, and the customers who depend on them."

Historically, when a Dealer needed a part that was out of stock at the OEM or Parts Distribution Center, the customer had to wait. While most OEMs can give dealers some visibility into other inventories, these systems are limited, requiring tedious manual processes and involves expediting shipments, thereby eroding profit margin and carry a substantial environmental burden. Instead, Syncron D2D automatically triggers a comprehensive search of potential sellers. When it finds the part needed, Syncron D2D facilitates the transaction. With an intuitive mobile app, dealers can automatically locate parts, optimize stock levels, respond to requests, offer dealer incentives, track shipments, and more. According to Gene Metheny from Carlisle and Company, the companies that have established the types of processes that Syncron is enabling have achieved significant improvements in backorder fulfillment rates, future parts returns, and dealer network stock obsolescence, as referenced in the Carlisle Group's North American Parts Benchmarking study.

Syncron D2D Benefits    

  • Reduce customer wait times and equipment downtime

  • Improve customer and dealer satisfaction

  • Fewer returned and obsolete parts

  • Decrease overall inventory and excess stock

  • Lower expedited shipping costs

  • Fewer sales lost due to backorder delays

To learn more about Syncron D2D, visit: syncron.com/dealer-to-dealer

About Syncron 
Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the new service economy. We improve aftermarket business profitability, optimize working capital, increase customer loyalty, and enable customers to successfully transition to service-driven business models. With industry-leading investments in AI and ML, Syncron offers the first innovative, customer-endorsed, end-to-end intelligent Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions portfolio. Delivered on our Connected Service Experience (CSX) platform, our solutions encompass service parts inventory, price, warranty, service contract, and field service management. It's no secret that the world's top brands trust Syncron, the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-syncron-dealer-to-dealer-d2d-software-extends-a-dealers-supply-chain-to-speed-repair-times-and-maximize-customer-loyalty-301610204.html

SOURCE Syncron

Recommended Stories

  • Commercial real estate exec jumps from JLL to run Cresa Florida

    Cresa focuses only on tenant representation — a world that's gotten trickier in the pandemic's wake.

  • Regions Champions Minority-Owned Small Business Owners

    August is National Black Business Month, but Regions leaders started celebrating early with their participation in the National Urban League Conference.

  • Small businesses warn of ‘existential threat’ posed by £20,000 energy bills

    Small businesses face an “existential threat” from soaring energy bills, industry leaders have warned, with thousands at threat of closure unless the new prime minister offers aid before winter.

  • Large Ad Agency Networks Have Resisted the Economic Downturn—So Far

    Top global advertising agency networks have so far defied widespread declines in ad spending that have hurt digital platforms, publishers and broadcasters, but their outlooks for the years to come remain uncertain.

  • Credit Suisse Hires Deutsche Bank Executive as Finance Chief

    Credit Suisse Group named Deutsche Bank’s group treasurer as its new financial chief, part of a broad reshuffle at the Swiss bank that is [trying to find its footing](https://www.wsj.com/articles/credit-suisse-tries-to-turn-the-pageagain-11658938083) after a series of scandals and financial losses. The new financial chief, Dixit Joshi, is replacing David Mathers, who decided to step down after more than 11 years in his role, Credit Suisse said Monday. Mr. Joshi played a key part in Deutsche Bank

  • Buffett Is a Buyer of Occidental — Here's Why You Should Too

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is a buyer of Occidental Petroleum. Here's why the charts point to more potential upside.

  • MoviePass relaunch: The controversial platform for frequent moviegoers is making a comeback

    MoviePass is back. MoviePass Inc. sent an email with the subject line “MoviePass Relaunch Announcement” to its subscribers on Monday morning, saying that the subscription-based cinema ticketing platform would return on Sept. 5, which is Labor Day in the U.S. “So many of you have called, emailed and even stopped me on the street to show that you still had your original MoviePass card and talk about how much you loved the service,” Stacy Spikes, CEO of MoviePass, said in the announcement.

  • Common types of life insurance: What to know

    Life insurance is a part of good financial planning. Your coverage should fit your circumstances.

  • S. Korea tax authority says crypto airdrops subject to gift tax: report

    Virtual asset airdrops could be subject to gift taxes in South Korea, local publication Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday, citing tax authorities. See related article: S. Korea’s 20% crypto tax delayed by two more years Fast facts In response to a tax law interpretation inquiry, a government official said recipients of free virtual asset […]

  • Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

    Adding these three top-ranked, best-performing, and well-managed mutual funds to your retirement portfolio could maximize your returns.

  • Facebook Co-Founder’s Firm to Back Indian Sexual Health Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian health-tech startup Mojocare has raised $20.6 million in a series A round led by B Capital Group, the venture capital firm set up by Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin and Raj Ganguly.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bank

  • Is Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets exUS ETF (RODM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for RODM

  • This E-Commerce Giant Targets the Healthcare Sector

    As we start off a fresh week, let's get caught up on some portfolio and Bullpen news. Amazon has reportedly joined the fray alongside UnitedHealth Group , CVS Health , and home healthcare provider Option Care Health to acquire home health service provider Signify Health . The potential bid by Amazon should remove any doubt the company is targeting the healthcare sector, especially as this news follows just a few weeks ago that it would acquire One Medical Sign.

  • Shanghai United Imaging Jumps 75% in Debut Post $1.6 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., the latest in a slew of $1 billion-plus listings in mainland China this year, soared in its first day of trading. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyStocks Keep Getting Hit as 10-Year Yield Tops 3%: Markets WrapPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarSha

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq slumps more than 2% on fears of aggressive Fed

    High-growth and technology companies such as Apple Inc and Tesla Inc fell 1.7% and 2.8%, respectively, as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose past 3% for the first time since July 21. Banks fell 1.9% on Monday, with lenders JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America down more than 1% each.

  • A Group of Apple Employees Protests Company’s Three-Day-a-Week Office Policy

    Ahead of Apple’s mandated return to the office next month, some of the tech giant’s workers have signed a petition asking for more flexible working arrangements.

  • Stock Market Today - 8/22: Stocks End Sharply Lower Growth, Inflation Worries As Powell Preps Jackson Hole Address; 10-Year Yields Pass 3%

    Stocks tumbled Monday as China rate cuts raise growth concerns and Europe's energy crisis keeps inflation concerns burning.

  • Will Savings Accounts or Roth IRAs Make You Richer Quicker?

    When creating a plan for saving, one of the most important things to decide is where to keep your money. Savings accounts are one option; a Roth individual retirement account is another. Whether it makes sense to open a savings … Continue reading → The post Savings Account vs. Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should You Invest in the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX ETF (FXZ)?

    Sector ETF report for FXZ

  • Euro zone business activity contracted again in Aug, outlook bleak

    LONDON (Reuters) -Business activity across the euro zone contracted for a second straight month in August as the cost of living crisis forced consumers to curtail spending while supply constraints continued to hurt manufacturers, a survey showed on Tuesday. The global economy is increasingly at risk from sliding into recession as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns have further damaged supply lines not yet recovered from the pandemic. S&P Global's flash euro zone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good guide to overall economic health, fell to 49.2 in August from 49.9 in July, just above the median forecast in a Reuters poll for a bigger drop to 49.0.