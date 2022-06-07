U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,086.75
    -33.75 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,685.00
    -227.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,465.50
    -139.50 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,874.00
    -14.70 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.10
    -0.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.30
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.01
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0670
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    -0.0090 (-0.30%)
     

  • Vix

    26.13
    +1.34 (+5.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2505
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7690
    +0.8680 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,448.84
    -1,964.06 (-6.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.91
    -40.64 (-6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,588.19
    -20.03 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Syncron Price Selected by Mitsubishi Motors Corporation to Boost Enhanced Service Parts Pricing Strategy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MMTOF

Leading automotive company implements Syncron Price™ to drive more efficient price management operations and further price optimization to maximize consolidated sales and profit.

TOKYO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron, the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent Service Lifecycle Management SaaS solutions, announced today that Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC), has selected Syncron Price™ as the underlying technology to support its service parts pricing strategy.

Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world's new service economy.
Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world's new service economy.

The importance of the aftermarket business is widely recognized for its direct link to high profitability and customer satisfaction as consumer behavior shifts from sell-out to subscription models and from products to services.

Similar changes are also occurring in the manufacturing industry, which is being affected by changing consumption styles and evolving technologies, such as the early termination of component production due to shorter life cycles and the emergence of new types of digital components related to digitization. Against this backdrop, the task of forecasting the volume of demand and optimizing the appropriate price is becoming increasingly difficult. There are still many companies using manual entry in Excel or relying on intuition and experience, resulting in a growing gap between issues that require resolution and the current business environment.

To establish more efficient and accurate pricing operations, MMC sought out a solution that can be used as a base system for pricing management operations for some time.

"After comparing functions based on our requirements, we decided to go with Syncron, which has the highest reputation as a solution vendor, has a wide range of activities in Japan, and offers the best support," said Mr. Tsuyoshi Sasaki, Manager of IT project promotion, Global IT Division, Mitsubishi Motor Corporation. "Syncron is the best solution for us. Additionally, we appreciate that we now have a solution that will evolve as a product in the future."

Syncron Price is a cutting-edge aftermarket pricing solution that leverages real-time market conditions, input costs, and competitive perspectives to help manufacturers improve productivity, reduce costs, and free valuable time to focus on handling and monitoring non-standard, complex situations.

"As one of the world's largest, most trusted automotive manufacturers, Mitsubishi faces an especially complex aftermarket pricing management landscape. So many SKUs, so many variables to consider as they work to simultaneously delight customers while protecting their margins," said Anneliese Schulz, chief sales officer, Syncron. "Fortunately, Syncron was designed to transform manufacturers' most complex aftermarket challenges into competitive differentiators. We couldn't be more honored to partner with a globally respected brand like Mitsubishi to supercharge their customer satisfaction and pricing strategy - both in the short and long-term."

To learn more about Syncron Price, www.syncron.com/price.

About Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE: 7211) —a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan—, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification—launched the i-MiEV –the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV –the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. The company announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.
For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at
https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/

About Syncron

Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world's new service economy. We improve aftermarket business profitability, optimize working capital, increase customer loyalty, and enable our customer's ability to transition successfully to future service-driven business models. With our industry-leading investments in AI and ML, Syncron offers the first, innovative, customer-endorsed, and complete end-to-end intelligent Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solution portfolio. Syncron's offer encompasses leadership solutions such as: service parts inventory, price, equipment uptime, warranty, service contract, and field service management. Delivered on Syncron's Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform, our solutions offer our customers competitive differentiation through exceptional aftermarket service experiences, while simultaneously driving significant revenue and profit improvements into a manufacturers or distributor's business. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. For more information, visit syncron.com.

 

SOURCE Syncron

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Should You Sell Amazon After Its Stock Split?

    After months of anticipation, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has finally split its stock 20 for 1. In many ways, Amazon's 20-for-1 split is like exchanging a $20 bill for 20 $1 bills. The e-commerce arena has long been dominated by Amazon.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • Kohl's Stock Surges On Exclusive Sale Talks With Franchise Group

    "The purpose of the exclusive period is to allow FRG and its financing partners to finalize due diligence and financing arrangements," Kohl's said.

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 retail stocks to watch after Target's latest consumer spending warning

    The home furnishings industry could become awash with much cheaper goods thanks to a second consecutive warning on the health of the consumer from discounter Target.

  • Tech layoffs have surged over the last month

    Mandi Woodruff-Santos, Yahoo Finance Contributor and Co-host of the Brown Ambition Podcast, breaks down hiring slowdowns and layoffs happening in the tech industry and how job seekers can professionally prepare for and position themselves after a layoff.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Target Sinks After Cutting Profit View Over Inventory Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. sank in early trading after cutting its profit outlook for the second time in three weeks as it rushes to ease an inventory surge by marking down more merchandise and canceling orders.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse

  • 7 Surefire Stocks I Plan to Hold for at Least 20 Years

    According to legendary investor Warren Buffett, you should "be greedy when others are fearful." It's an ethos I've taken to heart with the stock market enduring two big pullbacks since the beginning of 2020.

  • Target ratchets up discounts and cuts guidance in response to more cautious shoppers

    Target hunkers down for an economic slowdown with a host of major actions.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After $3.7 Billion Investment To Expand Vehicle Production?

    Ford is trying to rebound, recently sold part of its Rivian stake and increased investments in EV production. Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • Amazon’s latest 20-for-1 stock split takes effect

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how Amazon is the latest tech company to undergo a stock split.

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.