Syncron To Sponsor and Participate in the Upcoming Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) Annual Conference

Syncron will sponsor and participate in the 2022 AEM annual conference in Napa, Calif., connecting with service organizations in the equipment manufacturing industry. 

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron today announced its sponsorship and participation in the following upcoming conference in November 2022:

2022 AEM Annual Conference: Braving the Elements
Hosted by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)
November 16 – 18, 2022
The Meritage Resort and Spa, Napa, Calif.

The AEM annual conference is an opportunity for service leaders to connect and explore the future of the equipment manufacturing industry. Expert-led education and events help service organizations adapt and prepare for future growth. Service leaders will have the opportunity to network and engage in direct conversation with suppliers, peers, and subject matter experts to help them explore and navigate the equipment manufacturing industry's unique challenges.

Participants will also gain valuable industry perspectives through a full schedule of insightful breakout sessions, small group roundtable discussions, and candid conversations with industry leaders shaping the equipment manufacturing industry. Scheduled discussion topics range from sustainability to corporate responsibility and leadership.

Sustainability is at the forefront of many corporate agendas, and the right enablement solutions can align these priorities with future growth. By connecting service level and cost analysis with carbon emissions from logistics methods, service leaders can align operational and sustainability improvements with achieving higher profitability.

"Sustainability is a global priority at its core, with leaders of countries and companies driving toward the same outcome of reducing carbon emissions," said Justin Konopaske, director of industry solutions, Syncron. "While sustainability is sometimes viewed as an additional cost or change, the right enablement solutions allow service organizations to operationalize sustainability and simultaneously increase profitability."

Supporting its participation at the AEM annual conference, Syncron recently announced a technician enablement initiative driven by their Parts Catalog and Service Knowledge solutions. Together, these components provide an on-demand, comprehensive knowledge base and troubleshooting platform that empowers field service technicians to increase productivity, reduces wasted parts to align with sustainability initiatives, and optimizes customer satisfaction.

Technician enablement is an essential component of the Syncron Connected Service Experience (CSX) Cloud, an artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-driven platform built to help manufacturers and service organizations transform their approach to service lifecycle management (SLM) from beginning to end.

About Syncron 

Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the new service economy. We improve aftermarket business profitability, optimize working capital, increase customer loyalty, and successfully enable the transition to service-driven business models. With industry-leading investments in AI and ML, Syncron offers the first innovative, customer-endorsed, end-to-end intelligent SLM solutions portfolio. Delivered on our CSX platform, our solutions include parts inventory, price, warranty, service contract, and field service management. It is no secret that the world's top brands trust Syncron, the largest, privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. For more, visit syncron.com.

