U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,190.31
    +34.93 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,257.38
    +195.88 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,583.62
    +47.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.54
    +16.63 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.72
    -1.45 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.10
    +9.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9280
    -0.0680 (-2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2512
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0720
    -0.1090 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,322.08
    -356.96 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.43
    -4.81 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Syndicate raises "informal" round from over 50 partners to bring DAOs to the masses

Anita Ramaswamy
·1 min read

Web3 startup Syndicate's goal is to demystify the DAO (decentralized autonomous organization). Its "Web3 Investment Clubs" product, which TechCrunch covered in January, lets users spin up an investment group with their peers by pooling their capital together and voting on how to allocate the funds.

Since the product launched three months ago, more than 1,100 investment clubs have been created on Syndicate's platform, the company says. In addition to sharing its progress, Syndicate just announced that it has raised $6 million in a strategic investment from more than 50 of its customers and partners.

The raise includes strategic investors such as Carta, Circle Ventures, OpenSea and Uniswap Labs' new venture arm, as well as institutional funds-of-funds, nonprofits, and web3 talent networks. The new round brings its total funding to just over $28 million, the company says, including $20 million it bagged in a Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz last August.

Although the round comes just after that Series A, it's not a traditionally structured Series B round, Syndicate co-founder Ian Lee told Coindesk, referring to it as an "informal customers and strategic partners raise closed in a matter of weeks."

Recommended Stories

  • This Lactation Massager Is Perfect For 'Unblocking Painful Clogged Milk Ducts' & Considered a 'Lifesaver' For New Moms

    When breastfeeding, moms try everything possible to make it the easiest experience for both themselves and their baby. There are different techniques, tips, and tricks we’ve learned from our mom friends. Sometimes they work and sometimes you need some extra help — and that’s more than okay! Thanks to Amazon, we may have found the […]

  • This 7.3%-Yielding Dividend Stock's Growth Streak Seems Unstoppable

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has an amazing track record. The energy master limited partnership (MLP) has increased its cash distribution to investors for 23 straight years. Here's a closer look at its financial results and outlook, which support the view that Enterprise Products Partners can continue delivering sustainable income growth.

  • 2 Renewable Energy Stocks With Top Profit Margins

    Despite the bright prospects for solar energy in the long term, the erratic financial performance of solar companies is a major concern for investors. Hundreds of solar companies in the U.S. have gone bust in the past decade, primarily due to intense competition on the pricing front.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Sagging Health-Care Stock

    Ark did more selling than buying on April 29, including sale of a South African financial services company's stock.

  • Estee Lauder's ‘Catastrophic' Outlook Blamed on China Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Estee Lauder Cos. shares tumbled after pandemic lockdowns in China contributed to what one analyst called a “catastrophic” forecast cut.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockThe fragrance and beaut

  • Exclusive-Musk seeks to put in less money in new Twitter deal financing -sources

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk is in talks with large investment firms and high net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc and tying up less of his wealth in the deal, people familiar with the matter said. Last week, Musk disclosed he sold $8.5 billion worth of Tesla stock following his agreement to buy Twitter. The new financing, which could come in the form of preferred or common equity, could reduce the $21 billion cash contribution that Musk has committed to the deal as well as a margin loan he secured against his Tesla shares, the sources said.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Why Airbnb Stock Is Ready for Liftoff

    With those positive signs for travel in mind, investors might want to look at Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock. While Airbnb has always been somewhat of a seasonal business -- users book more nights and experiences in Airbnb's second and third quarters -- there's been an overall shift in how people travel that allows the company to reap the benefits. On Airbnb's last earnings call, CEO Brian Chesky noted how the company has benefited from the change in consumer behaviors due to the pandemic, saying, "We're in the midst of a revolution in travel because people have newfound flexibility in how they live and work."

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Climbing Today

    After a rough week to close out April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was climbing today as investors looked ahead to the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, and as two analysts lowered their price targets but maintained their ratings on the stock. As of 11:51 a.m. ET, Shopify was up 2.5% after climbing as much as 5% earlier in the session. Shopify shares plunged as market sentiment continued to move away from high-growth tech stocks, and as Amazon launched its Buy with Prime initiative, which will allow any e-commerce company, including Shopify sellers, to sell to Amazon's Prime customers and use Amazon's logistics network.

  • Big Tech stocks offer ‘prime buying opportunities,’ strategist says

    Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech amid volatility and inflation, buying opportunities for investors, and the outlook for consumer demand.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be Next on Warren Buffett's Shopping List

    It looks as though Warren Buffett is buying stocks again. These three have the qualities he looks for.

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Got Pummeled Last Week: Are They Buys Now?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock cratered nearly 50% on Thursday after the virtual care provider reported its first-quarter results. The company's lower 2022 outlook added insult to injury. In 2020, Teladoc ranked as one of the hottest stocks on the market.

  • Better Buy: American Express vs. SoFi Technologies

    SoFi is making waves in personal finance, but American Express has reinvented itself for a new generation of consumers.

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • Why Palantir Stock Dropped 24.3% in April

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) dropped 24.3% in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. It is likely that Palantir was affected by fears over rising interest rates, inflation, and the potential for a recession, which has severely impacted the prices of growth stocks. There were no material business updates from Palantir in April, so all these price moves come from changes in market sentiment.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.