U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.85
    -137.00 (-3.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,703.44
    -951.15 (-2.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,504.98
    -479.54 (-4.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.26
    -53.04 (-2.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.71
    -2.69 (-2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.50
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.19 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0481
    -0.0074 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    -0.0640 (-2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2367
    -0.0126 (-1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2890
    -1.0690 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,077.50
    -1,123.79 (-3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.02
    -20.66 (-3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Syndio Wins Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution

·2 min read

Award honors technology companies' enterprise solutions to meet ever-evolving HR demands

SEATTLE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndio, the leading Workplace Equity Platform that helps companies unlock employee opportunity with data analytics and insights, today announced it has been named the winner of HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution by Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

"We continuously hear from employers that they are striving to develop an inclusive workplace, but it's not always clear where to start. Syndio has made that simpler by blazing several key paths for employers, starting with pay equity," said Ben Eubanks, chief research officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Additionally, their newest product, OppEQ, helps to spotlight the critical importance of internal opportunities and making advancement equitable for all workers. Companies that care about making DEI a core part of their culture should take note."

Syndio's Workplace Equity Platform is a groundbreaking suite of products and services that help companies measure and improve all facets of workplace equity — from bringing in talent fairly to compensating, retaining, and promoting them equitably. More than 200 companies, including 10 percent of the Fortune 200 and 20 percent of Fortune Magazine's Most Admired Companies, use Syndio's platform to close pay and opportunity gaps.

"Syndio built the first ever Workplace Equity Platform to help modern companies embed equity into their core business to achieve enduring success," said Maria Colacurcio, Syndio CEO. "That's never been more important than in a volatile economy where employees are demanding proof of equitable pathways to advancement while companies are looking to harness the cost effective powers of pay equity and retention. I want to thank Lighthouse Research for this award, and we look forward to continuing to build ground-breaking products that harness data analytics to unlock opportunities for employees all across the globe."

The HR Tech Awards program highlights HR technology companies that serve employers and employees across the globe to educate HR technology buyers and employers on the best solutions available across the industry. According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR technology industry today. This year's HR Tech Awards recognized just 1% of those firms.

About Syndio
Syndio provides technology and expert guidance that helps companies measure, achieve, and sustain all facets of workplace equity. Over 200 companies, including 10% of the Fortune 200 and 20% of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, rely on Syndio's platform to close pay and opportunity gaps, mitigate legal risk, and turn DE&I goals into tangible results. Together, we are showing the world how to build resilient, open workplaces by ensuring every employee is valued based on who they are and what they contribute to their company's success.

Media Relations Contact:
Katie Curnutte
617.640.9765
katie@kingstonmarketing.group

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndio-wins-lighthouse-research--advisorys-hr-tech-award-for-best-comprehensive-solution-301550426.html

SOURCE Syndio

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • Three senior Twitter employees leave amid potential Musk takeover

    As Elon Musk tweets poop emojis at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, it appears that some of the platform's executives are ready to move on. According to a Bloomberg report, three senior employees are voluntarily leaving the company: Ilya Brown, a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science. Per LinkedIn, Lane and Schmeiser had worked at Twitter for about one and two years respectively, while Brown had been at the company for six years.

  • What is retirement really like?

    Retirees fall into four camps, says research from Age Wave and Edward Jones, and the largest group is distressing to see.

  • Netflix, Meta, Uber among companies announcing layoffs and hiring freezes

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss hiring trends among tech companies like Netflix and Meta.

  • Target earnings miss as supply chain inflation bites

    The scary arm of inflation has found its way to the financials of consistently top performing Target.

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneS&P 500 Drops 3% as Stock Rout Deepens; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapElon Musk Does Not Care About

  • Oil prices fall despite surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories as gasoline demand picks up

    Oil prices lose ground, failing to find support even after an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Customer alleges McDonald’s and Wendy’s falsely advertises its burgers

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the new lawsuit filed by a customer who is alleging that both McDonald's and Wendy's have falsely advertised their burgers.

  • Target Plummets Most Since 1987 as Inflation Saps Margins

    (Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. is on pace for its worst stock drop since 1987’s Black Monday crash after becoming the second big retailer in two days to trim its profit forecast. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneS&P 500 Drops 3% as Stock Rout Deepens; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam BotsA surge

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • Used cars: 'There's a rich debate' over Carvana earnings, analyst says

    RBC Capital Markets Internet Analyst Brad Erickson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Carvana earnings as well as the outlook for the used car market and e-commerce.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • Pilot shortage hits RDU summer flight schedule

    Even as airlines keep betting on Raleigh-Durham International Airport, challenges exist that threaten summer flight schedules.

  • Intel shareholders rejected the company’s executive pay program—putting the CEO’s promised $180 million pay package on the line

    Intel shareholders voted against the company’s executive compensation last week, which included a $178.6 million payout to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tyco

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG) Price Target To CA$19.66

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Voyager Digital Ltd. ( TSE:VOYG ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • China Is Winning the Lithium Wars. What It Means for Tesla and Other EV Stocks.

    A report from Gavekal Research says China is moving more aggressively into mining the metal, a step beyond processing it and producing batteries.