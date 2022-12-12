U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,933.00
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,491.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,556.25
    -13.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,796.20
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.68
    +0.66 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.00
    -11.70 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.20 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +0.54 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2227
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0220
    +0.4720 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,945.97
    -240.47 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.96
    -9.29 (-2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market to Observe Utmost CAGR of 8.7% by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Key Drivers, Development Trends and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research
·11 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

The rising incidence of infectious bacterial and viral diseases impacts the market's demand because, in the syndromic testing, multiplex real-time PCR technique and the syndromic approach are used for molecular diagnostics of infectious diseases.

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic report provides a list of leading competitors, strategic industry analysis, and insights into key factors influencing the Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic industry. The market analysis and insights included in this Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic market research report offer key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and are an imperative source of guidance that provides the right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. This Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic report is also all-embracing of the data which includes market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers, and market restraints that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global syndromic multiplex diagnostic market will grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Download the Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market PDF Sample Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-syndromic-multiplex-diagnostic-market

Market Scenario:

Syndromic multiplex testing is used to diagnose many pathogens simultaneously. In the syndromic multiplex diagnostic, various types of reagents & consumables and instruments & accessories are used, which helps maintain accuracy and provide fast diagnosis results. These multiplex tests are rapidly diagnosed certain infections, allowing clinical management decisions to be made promptly. The tests based on multiplex technology are known as test panels. The panels used in syndromic testing are designed to diagnose multiple diseases associated with the same or similar syndrome type. These panels help evaluate the cause of the disease at the point of care. Gastrointestinal panels and respiratory panels are the types of syndromic panels.

Syndromic multiplex testing utilizes the advanced technology of multiplex PCR which provides accurate and fast diagnostic results with the help of the multiple panels used in syndromic multiplex diagnostic to provide diagnostic results within an hour. The new generations of syndromic multiplex can rapidly identify the common type of pathogens in the respiratory specimens, blood and cerebrospinal. The use of multiplex panels is associated with quicker turnaround time, reduction of other unnecessary laboratory tests, faster diagnosis and targeted treatment.

Recent Developments

  • In March 2021, BioFire Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of biomérieux SA) received the market authorization for BioFire respiratory panel 2.1, a diagnostic test for detecting and identifying multiple respiratory viral and bacterial infections nucleic acids in nasopharyngeal swabs. This has helped the company to commercialize its product

  • In March 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd entered into a definitive merger agreement for Roche to fully acquire GenMark Diagnostics. This has helped the company to increase its portfolio

Opportunities

  • Strategic Initiatives are taken by market players

In March 2021, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd acquired GenMark Diagnostics, a leading multiplex molecular diagnostics provider. This acquisition has helped the company to broaden Roche’s molecular diagnostic portfolio. These strategic initiatives taken by the market players, including focused segment product launches, are helping them expand their global reach and enhance their product portfolio and acting as an opportunity for the market's growth.

  • Rising Diagnostic Healthcare Expenditure

The growing healthcare expenditure is expected to increase the availability of services and affordability for the population to opt for better and more precise diagnostic services to manage their diseases. The increase in healthcare expenditure ensures better availability of diagnostic services. Hence, huge health care expenditure is a favourable factor and is acting as an opportunity for the growth of the syndromic multiplex diagnostic market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

  • GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

  • QuantuMDx Group Ltd.

  • BioFire Diagnostics (a subsidiary of bioMérieux SA)

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH

  • QIAGEN

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • BD

  • Danaher

  • Curetis

  • Abbott

  • DiaSorin S.p.A.

  • Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH (a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH)

  • Biocartis, Luminex Corporation

  • Seegene Inc.

Access Full PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-syndromic-multiplex-diagnostic-market

Core Objective of Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market:

Every firm in the Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Industry has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

  • Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Size and growth rate factors.

  • Important changes in the future Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market.

  • Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

  • Scope and product outlook of Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market.

  • Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

  • Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

  • Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Scope

By Product and Services

  • Reagents & Consumables

  • Instruments, Software & Accessories

  • Services

By Infection Type

  • Viral

  • Bacterial

  • Parasites

By Disease

  • Respiratory Infection

  • Gastroneteritis

  • Sepsis

  • Meningitis

By Panels Type

  • Respiratory Panel

  • GI-Enteric Panel

  • Sexually Transmitted Disease Panel

  • Blood-Sepsis Panel

  • Meningitis Panel

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinical Laboratories

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

  • Research Institutes

Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

  • Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases

The rising incidence of infectious bacterial and viral diseases impacts the market's demand because, in the syndromic testing, multiplex real-time PCR technique and the syndromic approach are used for molecular diagnostics of infectious diseases.

  • Rise in adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques

Molecular diagnostics also help address the need for tests that monitor the therapeutic efficacy of pharmaceuticals. In this way, diagnostic laboratories or other end-users provide the highest levels of reliability and the greatest speed.

View Detailed Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-syndromic-multiplex-diagnostic-market

Challenge Faced by Industry:

  • High Cost of Diagnostic Products

The multiplex syndromic testing applications utilize the real-time Polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which delivers the results with amplification curves and correct values. The instruments used in the syndromic multiplex diagnostic require high maintenance costs. Hence, the high cost of instruments is a challenge for the market.

Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The syndromic multiplex diagnostic market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and services, infection type, disease, panels type and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the syndromic multiplex diagnostic market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. syndromic multiplex diagnostic market is expected to grow due to an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and rise in demand of early and accurate diagnosis.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By Product and Services

  8. Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By Infection Type

  9. Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By Disease

  10. Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By Panels Type

  11. Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By End User

  12. Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market, By Region

  13. Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market: Company Landscape

  14. SWOT Analyses

  15. Company Profile

  16. Questionnaires

  17. Related Reports

To Get a Detailed Table of Content (TOC), please Click Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-syndromic-multiplex-diagnostic-market

Explore DBMR Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

  • Arthritis Market, By Rheumatoid Drug Type (Biologics, Non-Biologics, Steroids, Analgesics, Glucocorticoids, Others), Rheumatoid Treatment (Synovectomy, Tendon Repair, Joint Fusion, Symptomatic Treatment, Intermediate Corticosteroid Therapies, DMARD Therapies), Rheumatoid Diagnosis (CRP Test, CCP, ESR Test), Osteoarthritis Type (Hip, Spinal, Knee, Foot and Ankle, Shoulder, Hand), Osteoarthritis Treatment (Medication, Drugs, Assistive Devices, Surgery, Therapy), Osteoarthritis Diagnosis (Imaging, Joint Fluid Analysis, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Household, Medical Institutes, Research Organizations, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Drug Stores), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-arthritis-market

  • Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market, By Technology (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, NLP, Others), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Application (X-Ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Molecular Imaging), Clinical Applications (Breast, Lung, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Liver, Prostate, Colon, Musculoskeletal, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market

  • Aspirin Market, By Route of Administration (Oral, Rectal, Parenteral), Dosage Form (Tablets, Capsules, Injections, Suppositories), Applications (Pain, Fever and Inflammation, Deep Vein Thrombosis and Others), Dose Type (Adult Dose and Pediatric Dose), Availability (Prescription and OTC), Product Type (Alone and Combination Products), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-aspirin-market

  • Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Type (Injectable Drug Delivery Devices, Injectable Drug Delivery Formulation), Formulation Packaging (Ampoules, Vials, Cartridges, Bottles), Therapeutic Application (Autoimmune Diseases, Hormonal Disorders, Orphan Diseases, Cancer, Others),  Usage Pattern (Curative Care, Immunization, Other), Site Of Administration (Skin, Circulatory/Musculoskeletal System, Organs, Central Nervous System), Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail Pharmacy Stores), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Settings, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-injectable-drug-delivery-market

About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd

Data Bridge Market Research is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Meet the Biotech Stock That Jumped Over 1000% in One Day

    Investors looking for some unseemly gains will often pivot to the biotech space, a segment for which the term high-risk/high-reward might possibly have been coined. Bear or bull, it can make no difference to these names, which can soar or crash, depending on specific events such as regulatory approval/rejection or strong/disappointing results from a clinical trial. Even so, the gains posted by Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) in Friday’s session are unusual and particularly eye-catching. The stock soared

  • Amgen in Advanced Talks to Buy Horizon Therapeutics

    The U.S. biotech company was the last of three suitors standing in an auction for the drugmaker. A deal would likely be valued at well over $20 billion and mark the largest healthcare merger of the year.

  • Is There any Hope for Veru Stock?

    With approval of Veru's (NASDAQ: VERU) drug sabizabulin for severe COVID-19 in serious question, the company's shareholders have every right to be a bit flighty at the moment. The most significant near-term risk to Veru's stock is that regulators at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might decide to rebuff its request to commercialize sabizabulin with an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). In November, a non-binding advisory committee at the FDA voted against the company, finding with an 8-5 vote that the medicine's purported efficacy characteristics were not compelling enough for an expedited approval in light of the known risks of treatment and the ongoing public health need for such therapies.

  • Rhod Gilbert ‘feeling good’ as he discloses stage four cancer diagnosis

    Comedian also recalled the symptoms he had prior to being diagnosed

  • Could Amgen's Heart Disease Candidate Generate Billions in Sales?

    In early November, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) broke some encouraging news to shareholders. Phase 2 clinical trial results revealed that the company's drug candidate, known as olpasiran, is very effective in treating patients with elevated lipoprotein(a) levels and a history of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). Let's delve into the results of the clinical trial and the ASCVD market to address these questions.

  • A New Drug Slashed Cholesterol by 70 Percent in a Recent Study. Could It Help You?

    High cholesterol increases your risk of a range of serious health conditions, including two leading causes of death in the nation: heart attack and stroke. Unfortunately, the problem is woefully under-treated, according to the Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC). "Slightly more than half of U.S. adults (54.5 percent, or 47 million people) who could benefit from cholesterol medicine are currently taking it," they note.The good news? Experts are producing increasingly effective ways t

  • Health and wellness: Medicare cuts coming. Why you should pay attention

    Dr. Carrie Jose, in her latest Health and Wellness column, explains why you should pay attention to next month's Medicare cuts

  • Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Company takes another step 'to disrupt the current pharmacy supply chain'

    The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company is teaming up with EmsanaRx, a pharmacy benefit manager, to make lower-cost prescription drugs more accessible to patients through their employers.

  • Europe Is Hit by Shortages of Antibiotics

    Countries across Europe are reporting shortages of antibiotics as demand for the medicines rises and manufacturers grapple with supply-chain snags. Amoxicillin, cephalosporins and other widely used antibiotics are in short supply, data from various countries show, raising concerns among doctors and officials about the availability of drugs that are relied on to treat conditions ranging from ear infections to pneumonia. Health groups and manufacturers attribute the shortages to several factors.

  • Brain Doctor to the Stars Labeled a ‘Snake-Oil’ Salesman

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyKhloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner sit in a luxe doctor’s office with white walls. Behind them, a window opens onto another room containing a futuristic blue brain scanner. The sisters are gazing at the doctor, an energetic middle-aged balding man wearing a white coat.This is Dr. Daniel Amen, 68, a psychiatrist to stars who has also treated Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Meghan Trainor. Amen offers “bespoke” mental health treatment inform

  • Brooke Burke, 51, shares her favorite tips to staying in shape during the holidays

    Brooke Burke, a former host on "Dancing with the Stars" is a fitness enthusiast who launched her workout app Brooke Burke Body in 2017. She's since launched Longevity.

  • Emory University hospital apologizes after nurses make 'disrespectful' TikTok sharing labor, delivery 'icks'

    Emory University's hospital apologized on Friday after some of its nurses made a TikTok sharing their "icks" about labor and delivery patients.

  • Public braced for walkouts as ministers accused of ‘dangerous’ attitude to strikes

    Government rejects pay talks with nurses despite warning patients face ‘significant’ risks

  • What the archaeological record reveals about epidemics throughout history – and the human response to them

    Dead men do tell tales through their physical remains. AP Photo/Francesco BelliniThe previous pandemics to which people often compare COVID-19 – the influenza pandemic of 1918, the Black Death bubonic plague (1342-1353), the Justinian plague (541-542) – don’t seem that long ago to archaeologists. We’re used to thinking about people who lived many centuries or even millennia ago. Evidence found directly on skeletons shows that infectious diseases have been with us since our beginnings as a specie

  • Story County schools see high absentee rates amid outbreak of flu, RSV, colds and COVID

    Cases of colds, flu, RSV and COVID-19 have swept through the state, causing high absentee rates and forcing urgent cares to move to appointments only.

  • The Best Daily Habits To Maintain Your Muscle Mass After 50, Trainer Says

    As you get into your 50s and beyond, building and maintaining muscle becomes more important than ever before. The reason is, you begin to lose muscle as you age if you don't do anything to maintain it. Muscle mass is the fountain of youth, keeps you fit and healthy, and prevents diseases and metabolic disorders, research shows. Suffice it to say, if you haven't been performing any resistance or strength training, then it is time to start pronto. Don't stress, because we've come up with five dail

  • Eating More of These Foods Helps Protect Your Brain From Alzheimer's, New Study Says

    Ever notice that parents are always telling children to eat their vegetables? It makes sense, considering fruits and veggies are the world's healthiest foods. They deliver an array of nutritional value, such as vitamins, minerals, fiber, and other essential nutrients vital for staying healthy, managing weight, and reducing your risk of chronic disease, including the top two killers in America—cardiovascular disease and cancer.While eating fruits and vegetables is necessary for maintaining a heal

  • Teenage girl with leukaemia cured a month after pioneering cell-editing treatment

    A teenage girl is recovering from leukaemia after becoming the first patient in the world to receive a pioneering cell-editing treatment.

  • The unsavory stigma surrounding MSG

    Ever since monosodium glutamate was identified as the source of unpleasant health effects dubbed "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome," MSG has been unwelcome; yet, advocates promote its use in kitchens, even with a reputation that's tough to swallow.

  • Emory Healthcare fires 4 nurses for viral TikTok making fun of patients

    In the TikTok video, the former nurses recorded themselves talking about their “Labor Delivery Icks.”