Syneos Health to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2022 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference


·1 min read



MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michelle Keefe is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on December 1, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Company will not be hosting investor meetings.

A live webcast of the event, along with a link to the archived replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.syneoshealth.com.

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success. We lead with a product development mindset, strategically integrating clinical development, medical affairs and commercial capabilities to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals, across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press/Media Contact:

Ronnie Speight

Gary Gatyas

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Executive Director, External Communications

+1 919 745 2745

+1 908 763 3428

Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com

gary.gatyas@syneoshealth.com


