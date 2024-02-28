Synergy House Berhad's (KLSE:SYNERGY) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Synergy House Berhad (KLSE:SYNERGY) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 53% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Synergy House Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Synergy House Berhad is:

27% = RM27m ÷ RM101m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.27 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Synergy House Berhad's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

First thing first, we like that Synergy House Berhad has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 7.7% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Synergy House Berhad's exceptional 23% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared Synergy House Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 5.1% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Synergy House Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Synergy House Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Synergy House Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

