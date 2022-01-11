SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending, Inc. kicks off 2022 in high fashion with the hiring of top-producer Jose Hernandez in the Greater San Diego area! Jose has long been ranked one of the top originators in Southern California, and has also been recognized as a top-50 volume producer by NAHREP.

Asked what drove his decision, Hernandez said, "Their incredible leadership, and the vision they have for continued growth in the modern mortgage era!" Synergy One's CEO, Steve Majerus, added that, "Jose is a perfect representative of who we strive to be, high-character, team first mentality, 100% focused on the consumer experience!"

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 45 states and has Operational HUBS in Lake Forest, CA, Denver, CO, Boise, ID and Dallas, TX. For more information on why Jose and other top producers have been flocking to Synergy One, please reach out to Aaron Nemec or Ben Green, or visit Join Synergy One.

