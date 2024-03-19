Will Synertec (ASX:SOP) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Synertec (ASX:SOP) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Synertec's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In December 2023, Synertec had AU$5.3m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$9.0m. That means it had a cash runway of around 7 months as of December 2023. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Synertec Growing?

Synertec boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 94%. On the bright side, at least operating revenue was up 39% over the same period, giving some cause for hope. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Synertec To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since Synertec has been boosting its cash burn, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$45m, Synertec's AU$9.0m in cash burn equates to about 20% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Synertec's Cash Burn?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Synertec's revenue growth was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Synertec's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Synertec (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

