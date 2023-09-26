U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

Synlait Milk Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Synlait Milk (NZSE:SML) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: NZ$1.32b (down 21% from FY 2022).

  • Net loss: NZ$14.1m (down by 137% from NZ$38.5m profit in FY 2022).

  • NZ$0.065 loss per share (down from NZ$0.18 profit in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Synlait Milk Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.5% growth forecast for the Food industry in New Zealand.

Performance of the New Zealander Food industry.

The company's shares are up 5.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Synlait Milk that you should be aware of before investing here.

