Synlogic Appoints Molly Harper as Chief Business Officer

·4 min read
In this article:
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, today announced the appointment of Molly Harper as Chief Business Officer. Ms. Harper will provide strategic leadership to the commercial, corporate development and business development functions, and lead the planning and commercialization of Synlogic's growing pipeline.

"We are thrilled to welcome Molly to Synlogic. Molly's appointment could not come at a better time given our recent encouraging interim analysis data in our PKU program, and our intention to begin a pivotal program in PKU in 2022. Her deep experience in developing and commercializing meaningful therapies for patients and building strategic partnerships will further strengthen our leadership team," said Aoife Brennan, M.B. Ch.B., Synlogic's president and Chief Executive Officer.

"I am delighted to join Synlogic on the cusp of an incredible opportunity to bring forward a meaningful new therapy for patients with PKU. The recent proof of concept in PKU demonstrates the potential for Synthetic Biotic medicines to positively impact patient lives," said Molly Harper, Chief Business Officer. "I look forward to working with the Synlogic team, the patient community, and our industry partners to translate a compelling pipeline into meaningful new therapies for patients."

Ms. Harper is an experienced biotech leader with a demonstrated track record of translating development assets into commercialized products. Ms. Harper joins Synlogic from Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. where she served as Executive Vice President of Operations. Prior to Relmada she served in positions of increasing responsibility with Akcea Therapeutics, including most recently as Senior Vice President and Global Franchise General Manager, with responsibility for a six-drug portfolio, including the commercialization of two rare disease drugs. Ms. Harper was also Head of US Endocrinology in the Rare Disease division of Sanofi Genzyme, having previously served at various positions in sales and marketing with Merck & Co, and equity research at UBS Warburg.

About Synlogic

Synlogic™ is bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine. With a premiere synthetic biology platform that leverages a reproducible, modular approach to microbial engineering, Synlogic designs Synthetic Biotic medicines that target validated underlying biology to treat disease in new ways. Synlogic's proprietary pipeline includes Synthetic Biotics for the treatment of metabolic disorders including Phenylketonuria (PKU) and Enteric Hyperoxaluria. The company is also building a portfolio of partner-able assets in immunology and oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, clinical development plans, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Synlogic may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of Synlogic's platform to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases including: cancer, inborn errors of metabolism, metabolic diseases, and inflammatory and immune disorders; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotic medicines; the approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; the expected timing of Synlogic's clinical trials and availability of clinical trial data. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the clinical and preclinical development process; the ability of Synlogic to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Synlogic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Synlogic's current views with respect to future events. Synlogic anticipates that subsequent events and developments could cause its views to change. However, while Synlogic may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Synlogic specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Synlogic's view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synlogic-appoints-molly-harper-as-chief-business-officer-301385188.html

SOURCE Synlogic, Inc.

